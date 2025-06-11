Meadowhall: Booming The Perfume Shop opens third store at megamall
The Perfume Shop has launched a counter in Superdrug on High Street, which claims to be the UK’s largest.
The outlet features a new layout and upgraded services including a digital screen and personalised ribbon machine.
It also has a recycling service where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 15 per cent off their next purchase.
The Perfume Shop already has two shops in Meadowhall on the upper High Street and lower Gallery.
The company says it is the UK’s largest specialist fragrance retailer with more than 265 shops nationwide.
It also states “sustainability is always at the forefront” and it has a commitment to reduce energy consumption by 30 per cent from 2015 to 2030.
It uses LED lights ad all principal contractors are ISO14001 accredited to ensure their waste management on site is adhered to along with the control of the ongoing environmental impact of their operations, it states. And where possible, existing materials and equipment are retained or reused.
Superdrug unveiled its new shop earlier this month after being forced to move by a huge expansion of JD Sports.
