Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Sheffield pre-loved designer business has spent more than £7,000 proving its items are real.

The Luxury HQ launched in May selling top end handbags, trainers and accessories, such as Chanel bags ‘from £1,300’ and items by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tiffany, Prada and Gucci.

For “peace of mind,” every item comes with a certificate from the world’s leading authentication company, Real Authentication, bosses say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Luxury HQ boss Jason Sharp said they had processed more than 300 items at an average cost of £25, and a total expense to the company of about £7,500. | other

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Jason Sharp said they had sent more than 300 items at an average cost of £25 each, and a total expense to the company of about £7,500.

Mr Sharp said: “Considering we have only been open three months business has been good. Our location means we do not benefit from lots of passing trade so getting the message out there to the local audience is still a work in progress.

The Luxury HQ also sends second-hand designer jewellery. | other

“However, we are seeing more and more local shoppers using the website, social media and calling in at the showroom to see what we’re all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The website continues to grow, with customers coming from all parts of the UK, and a small number from Europe.

“Fortunately, we have a number of supply streams which ensure we have an almost constant flow of new arrivals.

“We’re seeing a lot of local shoppers opting to sell with us because of our competitive rates and the convenience of being close by.”

Their most popular lines are Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbags, and Dior and LV trainers for men, he added.

The business trades online and has a showroom at the premises of English Pewter Company, at 409 Petre Street, Grimesthorpe.