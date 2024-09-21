Luxury HQ: Sheffield 'pre-loved' store spends £7,000 proving stock is real including Chanel, Vuitton, Dior
The Luxury HQ launched in May selling top end handbags, trainers and accessories, such as Chanel bags ‘from £1,300’ and items by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tiffany, Prada and Gucci.
For “peace of mind,” every item comes with a certificate from the world’s leading authentication company, Real Authentication, bosses say.
Managing director Jason Sharp said they had sent more than 300 items at an average cost of £25 each, and a total expense to the company of about £7,500.
Mr Sharp said: “Considering we have only been open three months business has been good. Our location means we do not benefit from lots of passing trade so getting the message out there to the local audience is still a work in progress.
“However, we are seeing more and more local shoppers using the website, social media and calling in at the showroom to see what we’re all about.
“The website continues to grow, with customers coming from all parts of the UK, and a small number from Europe.
“Fortunately, we have a number of supply streams which ensure we have an almost constant flow of new arrivals.
“We’re seeing a lot of local shoppers opting to sell with us because of our competitive rates and the convenience of being close by.”
Their most popular lines are Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbags, and Dior and LV trainers for men, he added.
The business trades online and has a showroom at the premises of English Pewter Company, at 409 Petre Street, Grimesthorpe.
