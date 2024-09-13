The Sheffield Cats Shelter relocates its Hillsborough shop

Work has begun as The Sheffield Cats Shelter’s Hillsborough shop moves from Hillsborough Barracks to Middlewood Road, with plans to re-open this September 28.

For over 127 years, The Sheffield Cats Shelter has helped cats and their owners in Sheffield and surrounding areas.

The Hillsborough shop is one of three operated by the charity which relies on donations from supporters and gifts left in Wills.

Opened in 2019, the Hillsborough Shop sells a wide range of preloved clothing, bric-a-brac and household goods at affordable bargain prices. Funds raised from the store go directly to The Sheffield Cats Shelter to help support their work in rescue, adoption, rehoming, vet care, neutering and more.

Temporary Front at Hillsborough

This month, the charity’s Hillsborough shop is moving from Hillsborough Barracks to 47 Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, S6 4GW.

Volunteers from Teacher Active worked alongside shop staff and volunteers to empty, clean and decorate the Barracks shop whilst work was also underway to alter and decorate the new premises, previously a Chiropractic clinic and a dress shop.

Rachael Hobbs, Retail Area Manager at The Sheffield Cats Shelter, said: “The opportunity to move our Hillsborough shop to Middlewood Road was one we couldn’t ignore. Our shops are one of our main income streams here at The Shelter, getting as much visibility, and footfall as possible is really important.”

The shop will now sit right on Sheffield’s tram route with the decision to move prompted by a desire for greater footfall.

Ann Watson, Hillsborough Shop Manager, said: “We can’t wait to reopen the shop soon in its new location and welcome our loyal supporters and new customers alike!”

The new Hillsborough shop is due to open September 28 – just in time to celebrate Sustainable Fashion Week (20-29 September). The week encourages shoppers to think about recycling clothing.

With the rise in pre-loved clothing, it’s a great time for people to jump on the bandwagon, grab themselves a bargain at The Sheffield Cat Shelter and help save the planet in the process.

Ann added: “For those having a clear out, please think about donating to our Hillsborough store, or our others at Broomhill and Ecclesall Road.”

The Barracks shop is now closed as The Sheffield Cats Shelter makes the finishing touches to the new shop on Middlewood Road.

Until the shop re-opens, donations will be welcome between 10.00am and 3.00pm Monday to Thursday at 47 Middlewood Road.

The Shelter’s other existing shops at Ecclesall Road and Broomhill remain open as normal during this time for purchases, donations, and advice too.

The Sheffield Cats Shelter has been helping cats and their owners since 1897, continuously evolving and adapting to changing social issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Sarah Smith, Charity Manager at The Sheffield Cats Shelter, said: “With around 250 cats a year passing through our shelter, our services have never been more in demand. The funds from our shops help massively with this.

“Staff and volunteers are creating a fabulous new shop which we can’t wait to launch soon!”

Known for sheltering cats in rooms, not cages, The Sheffield Cats Shelter allows the cats it supports to adjust to living in a home-like environment – where they are not only safe but have the space and facilities to express normal cat behaviour.

To find out more about The Sheffield Cats Shelter, head to: https://thesheffieldcatsshelter.org/