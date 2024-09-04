Bargains for just £1 at St Luke’s Hospice Crookes shopping event
From September 9 to 14, all clothing at the charity’s Crookes store will be available for just £1 per item.
It’s part of the St Luke’s Sustainable September campaign, which highlights the significance of sustainable shopping throughout the month, emphasising how choosing pre-loved items can make a big difference - not just for the planet, but for St Luke’s patients and their families as well.
“Our Crookes shop always has a great selection of clothing for all the family and this week of incredible bargains is just one more reason to call in a take a look at what’s on offer,” said St Luke’s Retail Area Manager Will Cooper.
“We are very proud of our reputation for offering high-quality pre-loved items to sustainable and cost-conscious shoppers.
“When you shop with us you’re not just buying some great bargains, you’re also making a massive difference to the lives of all St Luke’s patients and their families.”
The chain of 14 St Luke’s shops across Sheffield offers a full range of pre-loved items, including everything from fashion to home décor, books, CDs DVDs and gifts.
For more information about the campaign, visit: www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/sustainable-style
