Bargains for just £1 at St Luke’s Hospice Crookes shopping event

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2024, 09:23 BST
Creating a new look for autumn doesn’t have to break the bank with a special seasonal shopping event at the St Luke’s Hospice Crookes shop.

From September 9 to 14, all clothing at the charity’s Crookes store will be available for just £1 per item.

It’s part of the St Luke’s Sustainable September campaign, which highlights the significance of sustainable shopping throughout the month, emphasising how choosing pre-loved items can make a big difference - not just for the planet, but for St Luke’s patients and their families as well.

“Our Crookes shop always has a great selection of clothing for all the family and this week of incredible bargains is just one more reason to call in a take a look at what’s on offer,” said St Luke’s Retail Area Manager Will Cooper.

The St Luke's Crookes team are ready to welcome bargain hunters to Sustainable September

“We are very proud of our reputation for offering high-quality pre-loved items to sustainable and cost-conscious shoppers.

“When you shop with us you’re not just buying some great bargains, you’re also making a massive difference to the lives of all St Luke’s patients and their families.”

The chain of 14 St Luke’s shops across Sheffield offers a full range of pre-loved items, including everything from fashion to home décor, books, CDs DVDs and gifts.

For more information about the campaign, visit: www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/sustainable-style

