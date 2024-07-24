St Luke’s Moor shop celebrates first birthday with a retail boom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 32,000 customer transactions with an average spend of at least £10 each…that’s got to a good reason to celebrate!

The St Luke’s Hospice Moor shop in Sheffield city centre reaches its first birthday this August with a string of record-breaking retail successes for the charity.

In that time, bargain hunters have snapped up more than 12,000 tops, more than 2,500 pairs of shoes and over 2,000 bags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, they have bought 7,052 homeware items and joined the boom in retro music, buying 2,251 records.

The St Luke's Moor shop is celebrating its first birthday

The charity concept store in Sheffield city centre – the first of its kind for St Luke’s - brings together eco-conscious fashion, curated looks and ethical shopping, all under one roof.

And more than 32,000 visitors in just 12 months have made the store one of the charity’s most popular retail destinations.

“We have been truly delighted by the response to this new concept in charity shopping,” said Moor shop manager Barley Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A massive part of that success has been the dedication of the retail team, who understood the vision to create a new kind of charity shop at the Moor and have worked tirelessly to maintain the highest standards of stock and service.

Barley Taylor is the Moor shop manager

“In addition, we have a host of volunteers who have given 7,101 hours of their time to help keep the store running smoothly and again it is hard to imagine the Moor would have been such a hit without their enthusiasm and dedication.

“It’s particularly rewarding to know that in the period from opening last August to the end of the financial year in March we achieved a fantastic 21 per cent over the forecast budget.

“Added to that, Gift Aid conversion stands at 26 per cent, which means even more money for St Luke’s patient care, which is what all our retail operation is about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To make this first birthday a very special celebration and a thank you to all the people who have supported us, we do have some special offers to mark the occasion so keep looking out for details.”

The Moor shop offers a specially curated range of items for bargain hunters

Throughout the past year, St Luke’s supporters have not only picked up bargains at the Moor – they have also donated more than 2,000 bags of items for re-sale.

“With pre-loved and retro fashion becoming mainstream, it only made sense for St Luke’s Hospice, which has so many years of experience in charity retail, to get on board,” said Barley

“At the Moor, we are making the most of the donations we receive to introduce specially curated collections that suit popular styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, the store looks visually different from our other shops and feels at home next to top fashion retail brands already on the high street.”

The Moor shop adds a new dimension to the charity shop experience

St Luke’s running costs will this year total £11.5million, with £9 million coming from the charity’s retail stores, fundraising campaigns, events, and other income generating activities.

Following on from the success of the Moor shop, therefore, St Luke’s is now looking forward to further expansion.

An 8,500 sq ft department store – another first for St Luke’s – will open at the Kilner Way Retail Park in Wadsley Bridge this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop will offer a wide variety of pre-loved goods for the cost-conscious sustainable shopper, creating a go-to destination for everything pre-loved.

The site also offers visitors three hours of free parking and is well-served by public transport links.