Emmaus Sheffield superstore in line for top national award

City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield’s Second Hand Superstore has reached the final stages of the Charity Retail Association’s Favourite Charity Shop Award.

The popular second hand store, based at the charity’s headquarters in Cadman Street, has been selected as one of just six charity shops in the Yorkshire and Humber region to join a shortlist of 72 shops nationwide.

Members of the public now have until midnight on September 23 to vote for their favourite shop, with the winners from each region to be announced in the coming weeks.

The overall winning shop will be presented with The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award at a special event in November.

The Emmaus Sheffield Second Hand Superstore is in line for a national award

The competition was inundated with almost 6,500 nominations for charity shops when it launched earlier this summer as part of the Charity Retail Association’s 25th Anniversary celebrations.

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising projects is its hugely popular second hand store which is open daily from 10am to 4pm at the Emmaus Sheffield headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

“We are overwhelmed to hear that our superstore has been selected as one of just six Yorkshire and Humber shops to go through to the next stage of the competition,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“Our retail operation is a vital part of our fundraising efforts and one that is central to everything we do at Emmaus Sheffield, providing vital work experience for our companions and a great shopping experience for keen bargain hunters.

“Anybody who has been to visit us will know that we have a great selection of pre-loved items for sale - household items, electrical items, bric-a-brac, books, CDs and DVDs and clothes for all ages - and that there is always a warm and friendly welcome.

“We feel that this nomination reflects the effort and enthusiasm the whole team puts into creating a great shopping experience.”

Robin Osterley, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association said:“We have had a fantastic reception to The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award so far and it has been brilliant to see so many people getting involved to share what makes their favourite charity shop so special.

"Through people sharing in their own words what charity shops mean to them, we have seen some recurring themes that have come up again and again and highlight why charity shops remain so popular in a rapidly changing retail landscape.

“It’s about the friendliness of staff and volunteers, the warm welcome people get when they walk through the door - the sense of community and inclusivity charity shops provide, the massive contribution to sustainable shopping and the dedication and pride in presentation and variety.

“These unique qualities are what make charity shops stand out to customers and donors.”