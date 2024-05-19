Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some items will cost more than £1,000 - but will be significantly cheaper than new, bosses say

A pre-loved luxury designer business is launching in Sheffield selling secondhand bags for more than £1,000.

The Luxury HQ will specialise in top end handbags, trainers, jewellery and accessories hundreds of pounds cheaper than new - including items by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tiffany, Prada and Gucci.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Luxury HQ will sell handbags, trainers, jewellery and accessories hundreds of pounds cheaper than new - including items by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tiffany, Prada and Gucci.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And all items excluding jewellery, will come with a certificate of authenticity from the world’s leading authentication company, Real Authentication, the founders say.

The business will trade online and have a showroom at the premises of manufacturer English Pewter Company, at 409 Petre Street, Grimesthorpe.

Managing director Jason Sharp said it would be the first of its kind in Sheffield.

When setting prices a lot depended on condition and demand - used Chanel bags saw prices increase by 16 per cent between 2022-23, Mr Sharp said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Specialist stores like this are quite rare and are normally focused in major cities like London, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.

“It will be nice to see Sheffield also on the map for this fast-growing sector of sustainable luxury fashion.

“My brother and I have long had an idea for this kind of business, and when space became available at our manufacturing site, we considered the option for whether this would be suitable for the pre-loved luxury idea.

“It’s our view that this kind of niche retail does not necessarily require your usual retail space. We will be servicing clients across the country through the website and social media channels like you would from any normal warehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we also wanted to bring a boutique-style experience for the local catchment area and so transformed the space into a retail space that hopefully the people of Sheffield and beyond can enjoy.”

The shop would be appointment only, he added.

When setting prices a lot depended on condition and demand - used Chanel bags saw prices increase by 16 per cent between 2022-23, Mr Sharp said.

But pre-loved prices could be:

Men’s Louis Vuitton Avenue Sling Crossbody Bag: £1275.00 - Recommended Retail Price: £1600

Men’s Christian Dior B30 Trainers: £650.00 - RRP £860

Tiffany (Return To) Silver Bracelet: £295.00 - RRP £550