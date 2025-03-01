Sheffield shops: Japanese supermarket set to replace fashion store on The Moor in city centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st Mar 2025, 07:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Japanese supermarket is set to replace Melody Couture in Sheffield city centre.

‘Hello Japan’ is opening in the former fashion store in a corner unit opposite Primark on The Moor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Melody Couture closed in October after more than 30 years in the city.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

Hello Japan is set to open on The MoorHello Japan is set to open on The Moor
Hello Japan is set to open on The Moor | NW

In December, The Star reported a licensing application had been submitted for the new shop.

The application, submitted by Hang Sing Hong Ltd to Sheffield City Council, sought permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between 11am and 9pm Monday to Sunday.

Related topics:SupermarketSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice