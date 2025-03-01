Sheffield shops: Japanese supermarket set to replace fashion store on The Moor in city centre
A Japanese supermarket is set to replace Melody Couture in Sheffield city centre.
‘Hello Japan’ is opening in the former fashion store in a corner unit opposite Primark on The Moor.
Melody Couture closed in October after more than 30 years in the city.
In December, The Star reported a licensing application had been submitted for the new shop.
The application, submitted by Hang Sing Hong Ltd to Sheffield City Council, sought permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between 11am and 9pm Monday to Sunday.
