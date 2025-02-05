A popular Greggs in Sheffield city centre has closed so it can double in size.

The bakery is taking over numbers 53 and 55 on The Moor, next to its outlet at 61.

It intends to strip out the two units and remove internal fittings and shop fronts ‘to enable subsequent tenant expansion’, documents show.

Number 53 was Moor Bargains, which has a stall in The Moor Market. Number 55 was the entrance to Zing Vaa restaurant but was not in use.

Greggs on The Moor normally opens from 6.30am to 9pm seven-days-a-week and has seating inside.

It is not known when the new larger unit will open.

But customers will not have to go without. The company has shops at 100 The Moor, on Pinstone Street, Fargate, 21 Market Place near Castle Square, at Parkway Central and on City Road.

Last year, it said it had 2,500 shops nationally.

The expansion comes amid a shift from retail to food and drink in Sheffield city centre.

In May, giant food hall, Cambridge Street Collective, opened in the council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.