Sheffield shops: Old bank on The Moor set to re-open as homeware store after 18 years

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

A Sheffield bank that closed 18 years ago is set to come back to life as a shop.

The old RBS on the corner of The Moor and Fitzwilliam Gate is set to reopen as a homeware shop, according to staff who were stocking shelves.

And it will be open within two weeks, they said.

The old RBS at Moorfoot is set to reopen as a shop.
The old RBS at Moorfoot is set to reopen as a shop. | NW

The bank closed in 2007. A local businessman bought it in 2022 aiming to create a cafe and 10 flats. Some work took place before the building was abandoned again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The move is a boost to Moorfoot which has been hit by shop closures.

Sheffield City Council has plans to convert the giant Moorfoot office building into flats and create a new square in a drive for an extra 20,000 residents in the city centre.

