A Sheffield bank that closed 18 years ago is set to come back to life as a shop.

The old RBS on the corner of The Moor and Fitzwilliam Gate is set to reopen as a homeware shop, according to staff who were stocking shelves.

And it will be open within two weeks, they said.

The bank closed in 2007. A local businessman bought it in 2022 aiming to create a cafe and 10 flats. Some work took place before the building was abandoned again.

The move is a boost to Moorfoot which has been hit by shop closures.

Sheffield City Council has plans to convert the giant Moorfoot office building into flats and create a new square in a drive for an extra 20,000 residents in the city centre.