Sheffield shops: Old bank on The Moor set to re-open as homeware store after 18 years
A Sheffield bank that closed 18 years ago is set to come back to life as a shop.
The old RBS on the corner of The Moor and Fitzwilliam Gate is set to reopen as a homeware shop, according to staff who were stocking shelves.
And it will be open within two weeks, they said.
The bank closed in 2007. A local businessman bought it in 2022 aiming to create a cafe and 10 flats. Some work took place before the building was abandoned again.
The move is a boost to Moorfoot which has been hit by shop closures.
