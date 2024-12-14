Pay meters have been reinstalled at a Sheffield car park after an outcry at a surge in £100 charges - but the price has trebled.

Excel Parking has replaced two machines at Broomhill Rooftop after pressure from local MP Abtisam Mohamed, Star readers, local businesses and retailers including Morrisons and Boots, who have shops below. Managing agents Philip Fisher LLP also contacted the firm.

Sheffield MP Abtisam Mohamed has welcomed new pay machines after an outcry at Broomhill Rooftop car park run by Simon Renshaw Smith of Excel Parking. | NW / Abtisam Mohamed

The new meters accept cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay but do not accept coins. Drivers can also pay using the RingGo app. The Connect Cashless app has been abandoned.

Excel said it removed the meters in summer due to vandalism. That left two payment options: app or phone call.

Drivers reported difficulties with the Connect Cashless app and there was a surge in people taking more than 10 minutes to pay, which triggers a £100 charge.

Prices at Broomhill Rooftop have gone up, including an overnight stop which has trebled. | NW

Now the meters are back - but prices have gone up. One hour was 60p, today it is £1.60, the second hour is up from £1.20 to £2 and an overnight stop has trebled from £1 to £3.

Last month, Abtisam Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central, demanded Excel Parking changes the way it operates amid claims some drivers found it “impossible” to pay in time.

She said she was pleased to see the meters but concerned at the price hikes.

"Following correspondence with Excel, I'm pleased that it has worked to develop a solution at Broomhill car park that allows people to park their cars with peace of mind.

“While the significant increase in prices is concerning, the improved system should be more reliable and accessible to all to avoid customers being issued with fines. I'm always open to collaborating with any businesses in Sheffield Central to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all Sheffielders."

Excel Parking did not reply to The Star.

The new machines at Broomhill Rooftop car park accept cards, G Pay and Apple Pay. Previously, drivers could only pay by phone or app, sparking a surge in £100 letters. | NW

Broomhill Rooftop car park is managed by Philip Fisher LLP, based at Dancastle Court, Arcadia Avenue, Barnet, London. The directors are John Lawson, Leslie Frankel and Andrew Michaels. The trio also own the site, including the shops, through their company Staghold Ltd.

Philip Fisher LLP confirmed Excel had a lease with them to run the car park and they had been in touch with the parking firm after “hearing allegations about its business practices.”

Excel had advised them the new machines were checked remotely and physically daily and the RingGo app ‘has been witnessed to be in order’ and new customers were registering and paying ‘in just a few minutes’.

Philip Fisher LLP said neither the freeholders nor the managing agents could “regulate Excel’s business practices.”

The firm did not respond when asked when the lease expires.

Broomhill Rooftop car park is managed by Philip Fisher LLP, based at Dancastle Court, Arcadia Avenue, Barnet, London. | Google

In October, The Star reported Excel was making up to £500-an-hour from motorists going over the 10-minute time rule.

It came after a string of complaints including over a systems fault which saw the company wrongly issue an unknown number of £100 demands twice, 13 years apart.

The latest figures show Excel continues to access record numbers of driver addresses from the DVLA so it can send letters demanding £100.

In July, August and September, Excel and subsidiary Vehicle Control Services, requested 78,974 addresses, a 36 per cent increase on 57,852 in the same three months the year previous.

Excel Parking Services Ltd is based at 7 Europa View in Tinsley. It is owned and run by Simon Renshaw-Smith. His wife Karen Gillott is company secretary.

Last year, the company’s ‘profit before tax’ rocketed from £2m to £4m, and Mr Renshaw-Smith paid himself £653,000, according to its annual results.

The private parking industry is self regulated.

In October, a spokesperson from Boots in Broomhill, said: “The Boots store in Broomhill is aware of the parking difficulties and is supporting customers as much as possible. Additional car parking can be found on Spooner Road.

“Alternatively, Boots also offers a free home delivery service for repeat prescriptions should customers wish to access their medication in this way.”

Morrisons has urged customers having problems with Excel Parking at Broomhill Rooftop to approach them.

In October, Coun Joe Otten, chair of the waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We’re receiving complaints and it’s concerning that customers of Excel Parking Services Limited are raising issues about the information provided by the company at their Broomhill site.

“In the light of this, we will be continuing to log complaints to understand if there is a pattern of consumer dissatisfaction that we are able to take action on.”

Private parking firms issue Parking Charge Notices, which sound similar to the Penalty Charge Notices issued by the council and police, they also have the same initials: PCN.

But many argue they are simply invoices for allegedly breaching a parking company’s terms and conditions.

A specialist Facebook group offers advice on challenging them.