Excel Parking: Driver charged £100 for leaving Broomhill Rooftop car park after pay machine stolen
Gail Swift said she entered the Broomhill Rooftop site - run by Excel Parking - and found the pay machine had been removed.
She then tried and failed to pay by phone, despite several attempts, she said.
She added: “With no one available to speak to and many other motorists facing the same problem, we were all trying to help each other resolve the issue. Despite our efforts, the lack of communication and support caused considerable stress and frustration.
“After approximately 15 minutes of trying to make a payment, I decided to leave.”
Gail said a small sign warning of the changes was difficult to see when driving in. But a large sign stated payments could be made by cash, card, online or by phone (see photo).
She added: “I’m not paying the Parking Charge Notice because the company falsely advertised payment methods.”
Her stay lasted 17 minutes, according to Excel Parking’s records. The firm imposes a limit of 10 minutes to pay at the site.
Mrs Swift’s appeal to the Independent Appeals Service was rejected. The IAS is run by trade body International Parking Community which is funded by Excel Parking.
A representative for Excel Parking said the signs “clearly state” motorists have 10 minutes to pay.
They added: “Although the paymeter had been stolen, Mrs Swift could have phoned our helpline number to report the alleged difficulties she was having in paying by phone.
“For these reasons, her appeal was rejected and our decision was subsequently ratified by the Independent Appeals Service.”
The signboard with the firm’s terms and conditions takes about four minutes to read fully.
Morrisons has a store in the Broomhill Rooftop development and has urged customers who have a problem to approach them.
A spokesperson said: “If a customer believes they may have an issue with their ticket, we would advise them to speak with our customer service team when parking."
