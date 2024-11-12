Excel Parking: Pensioner hit with £100 demand after hunt for Broomhill pay meters that 'didn't exist'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 12th Nov 2024, 06:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Sheffield parking firm issued a demand for £100 after a motorist spent time looking for a pay meter that ‘didn’t exist’.

Stephen Barnicott parked at Broomhill Rooftop car park where signs stated ‘pay at meter’. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When he couldn’t find one, he said he went to Morrison’s supermarket below and asked staff. They told him the machines had been stolen.

Stephen Barnicott successfully appealed a £100 demand issued by Excel Parking over the Broomhill Rooftop site.Stephen Barnicott successfully appealed a £100 demand issued by Excel Parking over the Broomhill Rooftop site.
Stephen Barnicott successfully appealed a £100 demand issued by Excel Parking over the Broomhill Rooftop site. | NW / SB

He failed to download a payment app because the signal was “atrocious”, he said, before phoning a number where he eventually paid. The process took 37 minutes.

Excel Parking imposes a 10-minute deadline and sent Mr Barnicott a demand for £100.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletterdelivered straight to your inbox

Mr Barnicott said: “At no time did we endeavour to evade the parking charge and, had there been a meter as stated, we would have paid immediately and obtained a relevant ticket.

“We were visitors to the area to attend a family wedding and this has certainly left us with a very negative view of Sheffield and Excel Parking.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Machines at the site have been missing since at least June 21 when Gail Swift received a demand in similar circumstances.

Her appeals to Excel and IAS were rejected and she is preparing to fight them in court.

In September, The Star found signs advertising a paymeter and others stating ‘pay by phone only’. See more Excel Parking stories in the ‘Read More’ section.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Barnicott, from Staffordshire, initially appealed to Excel but was refused. A second appeal, to Independent Appeals Service, run by trade body International Parking Community, was successful.

A representative for Excel said Mr Barnicott did not explain all the circumstances in his appeal.

They added: “It wasn’t until he appealed to the Independent Appeals Service that he fully explained the circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Despite the parking charge having been correctly issued, upon reading his further appeal, we decided to accept his explanation for the delay and chose to no longer pursue the charge.

“Had Mr Barnicott provided as much detail in his initial appeal to us, it’s unlikely matters would have progressed to the IAS.”

International Parking Community charges firms for membership - which they must have to access the DVLA database of drivers’ addresses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fee is based on turnover, so the more money a parking company makes the more its income increases. Excel’s turnover jumped from £12.8m in 2022 to £16.1m last year.

Excel Parking boss Simon Renshaw-Smith sits on the IPC’s 12-strong steering committee, which is by ‘invitation only’.

Related topics:PensionerSupermarketExcel ParkingTicketsDriversMoneySheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice