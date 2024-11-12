A Sheffield parking firm issued a demand for £100 after a motorist spent time looking for a pay meter that ‘didn’t exist’.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Barnicott parked at Broomhill Rooftop car park where signs stated ‘pay at meter’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he couldn’t find one, he said he went to Morrison’s supermarket below and asked staff. They told him the machines had been stolen.

Stephen Barnicott successfully appealed a £100 demand issued by Excel Parking over the Broomhill Rooftop site. | NW / SB

He failed to download a payment app because the signal was “atrocious”, he said, before phoning a number where he eventually paid. The process took 37 minutes.

Excel Parking imposes a 10-minute deadline and sent Mr Barnicott a demand for £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barnicott said: “At no time did we endeavour to evade the parking charge and, had there been a meter as stated, we would have paid immediately and obtained a relevant ticket.

“We were visitors to the area to attend a family wedding and this has certainly left us with a very negative view of Sheffield and Excel Parking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Machines at the site have been missing since at least June 21 when Gail Swift received a demand in similar circumstances.

Her appeals to Excel and IAS were rejected and she is preparing to fight them in court.

In September, The Star found signs advertising a paymeter and others stating ‘pay by phone only’. See more Excel Parking stories in the ‘Read More’ section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barnicott, from Staffordshire, initially appealed to Excel but was refused. A second appeal, to Independent Appeals Service, run by trade body International Parking Community, was successful.

A representative for Excel said Mr Barnicott did not explain all the circumstances in his appeal.

They added: “It wasn’t until he appealed to the Independent Appeals Service that he fully explained the circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the parking charge having been correctly issued, upon reading his further appeal, we decided to accept his explanation for the delay and chose to no longer pursue the charge.

“Had Mr Barnicott provided as much detail in his initial appeal to us, it’s unlikely matters would have progressed to the IAS.”

International Parking Community charges firms for membership - which they must have to access the DVLA database of drivers’ addresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fee is based on turnover, so the more money a parking company makes the more its income increases. Excel’s turnover jumped from £12.8m in 2022 to £16.1m last year.

Excel Parking boss Simon Renshaw-Smith sits on the IPC’s 12-strong steering committee, which is by ‘invitation only’.