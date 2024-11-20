Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield MP has demanded Excel Parking change the way it operates a city car park amid claims some drivers find it “impossible” to pay in time.

Abtisam Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central, said there was “apparent and increasing levels of dissatisfaction” with the payment system at the Broomhill Rooftop car park, above a parade of shops on Fulwood Road.

She added: “I would be grateful if you could advise of the steps you will be taking to implement a more user friendly system for car park users at this and other sites under your administration.”

Abtisam Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central, said there was “apparent and increasing levels of dissatisfaction” with the payment system at Broomhill Rooftop, above a parade of shops on Fulwood Road. | NW / Abtisam Mohamed

The letter comes after years of complaints about the site, which gives motorists 10 minutes to pay - or face a demand for £100.

When The Star visited in October it appeared Broomhill Rooftop could be making up to £500-an-hour from drivers.

The company, based at Europa View in Tinsley, has not responded to the letter, which quotes a driver who found payment options “impossible to navigate.”

They claimed a QR code and payment website were not working and a payment app was incompatible with their phone. The payment-by-text option was also “impossible” to navigate due to an “incredibly brief” message, it is claimed.

The letter from the MP adds: “After calling the helpline again, the customer was informed that they would receive a fine for entering and not paying…This is an issue that has been highlighted by the Sheffield Star several times and remains unresolved, despite the IPC guidelines regarding reasonable payment time.”

The IPC is International Parking Community, a regulator. The IPC did not respond to The Star.

It is funded by parking firms including Excel Parking. Excel boss Simon Renshaw-Smith sits on the IPC’s steering committee.

The DVLA relies on the IPC to ‘monitor adherence to the appropriate code of practice and to address non-compliance as required’.

Excel Parking doubled its profits last year and requested 207,220 addresses from the DVLA, up 42 per cent on the year before. The DVLA charges £2.50 for each address and sold 11,052,986 vehicle keeper records to car park management companies, worth £27m, in 2022-23, according to the RAC.

A Code of Conduct to clampdown on rogue parking companies was shelved by the previous government after pressure from the industry.