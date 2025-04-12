Ecclesall Road: Cafe closes for refurbishment after just four months on popular Sheffield street

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 12th Apr 2025, 09:47 BST
A bubble tea cafe which closed after four months on Ecclesall Road could be about to reopen soon.

HIGUYS launched on Saturday, October 5 at number 545 selling bubble tea, milkshakes, egg waffles and ice creams.

It closed in February and a sign in the window stated it was due to undergo refurbishment.

A sign in the window at HIGUYS on Ecclesall Road states it is opening soon.A sign in the window at HIGUYS on Ecclesall Road states it is opening soon.
A sign in the window at HIGUYS on Ecclesall Road states it is opening soon. | NW

Now a poster states it is ‘Opening Soon’ and has a red ribbon with scissors.

The store used to be The Blo Lounge and Ashford menswear between 2012 and 2016, prior to that it was Chocadores chocolate cafe.

