Ecclesall Road: Cafe closes for refurbishment after just four months on popular Sheffield street
A bubble tea cafe which closed after four months on Ecclesall Road could be about to reopen soon.
HIGUYS launched on Saturday, October 5 at number 545 selling bubble tea, milkshakes, egg waffles and ice creams.
It closed in February and a sign in the window stated it was due to undergo refurbishment.
Now a poster states it is ‘Opening Soon’ and has a red ribbon with scissors.
The store used to be The Blo Lounge and Ashford menswear between 2012 and 2016, prior to that it was Chocadores chocolate cafe.
