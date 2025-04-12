Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bubble tea cafe which closed after four months on Ecclesall Road could be about to reopen soon.

HIGUYS launched on Saturday, October 5 at number 545 selling bubble tea, milkshakes, egg waffles and ice creams.

It closed in February and a sign in the window stated it was due to undergo refurbishment.

Now a poster states it is ‘Opening Soon’ and has a red ribbon with scissors.

The store used to be The Blo Lounge and Ashford menswear between 2012 and 2016, prior to that it was Chocadores chocolate cafe.