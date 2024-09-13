One of Sheffield’s most famous shops is set for a new chapter three years after it closed.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debenhams on The Moor is being auctioned with a guide price of £850,000.

It marks the end of attempts by owner, London-based MHA, to do something with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debenhams on The Moor is up for auction with a guide price of £850,000. | National World

The firm snapped up the dilapidated five-storey building for a bargain £1.5m in March 2021 after the historic retail chain went bust.

Now, it is going under the hammer with Allsop auctioneers on Tuesday, September 24.

A sales brochure states Sheffield City Council has indicated it supports plans to replace the building with 22 and 34-storey towers ‘for mixed use retail, food and beverage, leisure, residential, office, hotel and public realm’.

MHA wanted to reopen it as a second-hand market and space for makers and craftspeople.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstanding spokesman Anthony Lorenz said it would open before Christmas. Then he said reopening plans had been delayed due to internal discussions, but added, “I’m very confident it will reopen in 2024."

MHA London went into liquidation in July last year, according to Companies House. Documents lodged by Moorfields insolvency specialists state it had £23.5m of liabilities including £18m of inter-company loans. The sole director is Mohamad Hossein Abedinzadeh.

Last month the contents of the building were sold at auction in 324 lots including shelves, tills, clothes rails, mannequins and a massage table.