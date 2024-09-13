Debenhams: New era for closed department store in Sheffield as it is listed for auction
Debenhams on The Moor is being auctioned with a guide price of £850,000.
It marks the end of attempts by owner, London-based MHA, to do something with it.
The firm snapped up the dilapidated five-storey building for a bargain £1.5m in March 2021 after the historic retail chain went bust.
Now, it is going under the hammer with Allsop auctioneers on Tuesday, September 24.
A sales brochure states Sheffield City Council has indicated it supports plans to replace the building with 22 and 34-storey towers ‘for mixed use retail, food and beverage, leisure, residential, office, hotel and public realm’.
MHA wanted to reopen it as a second-hand market and space for makers and craftspeople.
Longstanding spokesman Anthony Lorenz said it would open before Christmas. Then he said reopening plans had been delayed due to internal discussions, but added, “I’m very confident it will reopen in 2024."
MHA London went into liquidation in July last year, according to Companies House. Documents lodged by Moorfields insolvency specialists state it had £23.5m of liabilities including £18m of inter-company loans. The sole director is Mohamad Hossein Abedinzadeh.
Last month the contents of the building were sold at auction in 324 lots including shelves, tills, clothes rails, mannequins and a massage table.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.