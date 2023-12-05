Others pined for the return of Woolworths and Debenhams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Star readers overwhelmingly want John Lewis to return, a survey found.

It was the clear winner in response to the question: ‘What shop would you love to see open in Sheffield next year? - and where would you like it to be located?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 500 people responded on The Star's Facebook page. Hundreds called for John Lewis to resume operations in the city, preferably in its original location on Barker's Pool.

John Lewis Store, Barkers Pool, Sheffield 2011.

The department store - which was Cole Brothers - closed in 2021 with the loss of 299 jobs.

Others pined for the return of Woolworths and Debenhams - both historic chains which have long since disappeared.

Meanwhile, Joyce Cook called for a Disney store in the city centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerald Preece was nostalgic and wanted Sugg Sports to make a return.

But John Sylvester was less specific. He said: “I’d just like to see new shops in the centre.”

Vicky Camplin had three requests: “Primark at Crystal Peaks, wilko on The Moor, it was never in a good location, and John Lewis at the old Debenhams store.”

Lisa Fletcher agreed: “Primark at Drakehouse or Crystal Peaks.”

And Darren Stansall spoke up for markets.