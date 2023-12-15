Debenhams Sheffield: City centre store 'could still open before Christmas'
With seven shopping days to go there is no sign of life inside the building
The former Debenhams in Sheffield city centre could still open before Christmas the owners say - as the last week of shopping looms.
But Anthony Lorenz, spokesman for owner, London firm MHA, said on Wednesday it was about a week before they could announce anything.
In October, he said the plan was to reopen the store on The Moor selling people’s belongings as an ‘eBay you can touch and feel’, alongside niche retailers, craftspeople, makers and a food hall. And the aim was to open the doors before Christmas.
But with seven shopping days to go there is no sign of life inside the building.
Mr Lorenz told The Star on Wednesday: "It’s about a week before we can announce anything. We’re still hoping to open before Christmas."
Debenhams closed when the historic chain went bust in 2021. MHA spent a year trying to let it before putting it up for sale. After several potential deals fell through, it developed the idea of establishing its own 'person-to-person' to store.
In October, Mr Lorenz said they would be urging niche retailers from across Yorkshire to take space. They were also planning to open a food hall and there might also be a "big letting" to announce.
He added: "It’s an incredibly good building and it’s incredibly well placed. I’m pretty confident about it. It will be completely unlike High Street brands, it will be retailing with a difference."