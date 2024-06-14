Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 'Ebay you can touch and feel' plan is still alive

Debenhams in Sheffield city centre could still come back to life as a ‘People’s Store’ selling second hand items, The Star has learned.

Anthony Lorenz, spokesman London firm MHA, which owns the building, said the firm was “working up something” and hoped to make an announcement within a month.

Debenhams on The Moor in Sheffield on its last day of trading on May 15 2021.

The news will be welcome three years after the department store on The Moor closed. But it follows a series of plans over the last two years that failed to come to fruition.

The Star last year reported the People’s Store proposal as featuring an ‘Ebay you can touch and feel’ - people selling belongings from stalls including furniture, mobile phones or even World War One relics.

It would be backed by a website accepting bids on items and a service to transport them to the building and deliver them to buyers. Alongside this would be niche retailers, craftspeople and makers on longer term deals and even a food hall.

Mr Lorenz said then he was confident it would be popular due to the recession, which he believed would deepen in 2024. The only real competition was from The Moor Market, he added. But a target to open before Christmas was missed.

MHA snapped up the building for £1.5m in March 2021. The store closed two months later.