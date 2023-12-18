Henry Boot Construction completes work on Sheffield’s new food hall

Henry Boot Construction has completed work on Cambridge Street Collective this week, handing the building over to the food hall operator for the final fit-out.

Cambridge Street Collective is a key development within Heart of the City – the transformative city centre regeneration scheme led by Sheffield City Council and their Strategic Development manager, Queensberry.

The new venue is located between Cambridge Street and Wellington Street, sitting behind the distinctive Henry’s Corner and Bethel Sunday School. Once the fit-out work is completed, it will be run by Blend Family – the same company behind Sheffield’s acclaimed Cutlery Works – and feature a contemporary food hall, cookery school and rooftop bar.

Construction of this unique development saw several historic building façades sensitively refurbished and seamlessly integrated into a contemporary new structure behind. The new build elements are finished with an eye-catching, orange-coloured weathering steel façade.

Left to Right: Craig Finn, Alecx Llamas, Ian Gresser, Mike Norris and Cllr Ben Miskell

Alongside the neighbouring Elshaw House development – also being delivered by Henry Boot Construction, the Cambridge Street Collective construction site was designated an ‘Ultra Site’ with the Considerate Constructors Scheme. This means it was recognised within the sector as a beacon of best practice, with everything from supply chain management to sustainability performance measured against the absolute highest standards.

The site, which is one of only three Ultra Sites in Yorkshire, has also delivered significant social value impact for the local community in Sheffield. During the lifecycle of the scheme, Henry Boot welcomed seven groups of visitors from local education partners, delivered 17 work experience placements and teams across the site hired six apprentices.

Tony Shaw, managing director at Henry Boot Construction, said:

“Cambridge Street Collective has been an incredible project to be involved with and I’m incredibly proud of the team for delivering such an important and complex development.

Cambridge Street Collective

“The final product is really striking, with an array of materials contrasting and complementing the restored original architecture. Inside is just as impressive and I look forward to seeing it become a thriving space for the city centre’s visitors to enjoy soon.

“As always with our projects, we are proud of the social value that the scheme has generated, using the Ultra Site status as a driver throughout the build to achieve incredible things – strengthening our position as market leader in this field.”

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:

“It’s great to see the Cambridge Street Collective development reach practical completion. Henry Boot Construction has delivered a fantastic job, blending old with new and protecting the important heritage façade along Cambridge Street.

Cambridge Street Collective

“The venue, with the impressive food hall space at its core, will be a hugely exciting addition to the city centre and provide a major footfall boost. We can’t wait to see the internal fit out coming together over the coming months. This is another fantastic example of Sheffield city centre on the up.”

Andrew Davison, Project director at Queensberry, added:

“The venue is looking stunning and has delivered a high quality, truly original piece of architecture for Sheffield. Once it opens to the public, we have no doubt it will become the leading social hub in the city centre, driving a critical mass of footfall to this area of town – further supporting surrounding businesses, encouraging new ones to open, and acting as a catalyst for further development.”