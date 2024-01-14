The firm also won 'best buy' in a Which? taste test in December.

A Sheffield chocolate company is off to a golden start to 2024 after BBC Good Food hailed its drinking chocolate the best.

Bullion, of Harvest Lane, Neepsend, won 'Best small-batch drinking chocolate', with the BBC site stating: "We were very impressed by the rich, thick texture, depth of flavour and creaminess."

Bullion was named "best small-batch drinking chocolate” by BBC Good Food

A packet of its 70% Dark Ecuador Hot Chocolate costs £12.50 for 250g (£5 per 100g).

The honour comes after Bullion won one of three 'best buys' in a Which? taste test involving 74 people in December.

The consumer organisation said its "rich chocolatey flavour hit the spot for our tasters".

It also rated it best-looking with 80 per cent finding the colour "just right".

The review added: "It's the second most expensive one we tested, but it's worth splashing out on if you're looking for something extra special."

A spokesperson for the firm said they could not be prouder.

They added: "We've been taste tested against the market leaders. To come out on top with a chocolate that's made simply from beautiful beans and cane sugar is a testament to the quality of the goods our team and the growers are producing. Craft chocolate is here, and it's here to stay!"