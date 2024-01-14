Bullion Chocolate: Sheffield-made hot chocolate rated 'best' by BBC Good Food
The firm also won 'best buy' in a Which? taste test in December.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield chocolate company is off to a golden start to 2024 after BBC Good Food hailed its drinking chocolate the best.
Bullion, of Harvest Lane, Neepsend, won 'Best small-batch drinking chocolate', with the BBC site stating: "We were very impressed by the rich, thick texture, depth of flavour and creaminess."
A packet of its 70% Dark Ecuador Hot Chocolate costs £12.50 for 250g (£5 per 100g).
The honour comes after Bullion won one of three 'best buys' in a Which? taste test involving 74 people in December.
The consumer organisation said its "rich chocolatey flavour hit the spot for our tasters".
It also rated it best-looking with 80 per cent finding the colour "just right".
The review added: "It's the second most expensive one we tested, but it's worth splashing out on if you're looking for something extra special."
A spokesperson for the firm said they could not be prouder.
They added: "We've been taste tested against the market leaders. To come out on top with a chocolate that's made simply from beautiful beans and cane sugar is a testament to the quality of the goods our team and the growers are producing. Craft chocolate is here, and it's here to stay!"
As well as its chocolate factory in Neepsend, Bullion has a shop and cafe bar in the Cutlery Works food hall on nearby Neepsend Lane.