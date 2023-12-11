Knab Farm Shop: Store creates gift hampers with 30 products made in Sheffield including Hendo's
“We have some fabulous artisan producers in the region and in our own small way we are helping support these businesses.”
A farm shop is selling the ultimate gift from Sheffield - hampers that only contain produce from an ‘S’ postcode.
Knab Farm shop on Montrose Road in Millhouses uses more than 30 local producers to create hampers with names including Full Monty, Mini Monty, Beer Neet In, Put Tha Feet Up, Look After Thisen and Reyt Posh, which cost from £20 to £160.
Products include Abbeydale beers, Hedgerow preserves, Yorkshire Crisps, 'Ome Made rubs, Sheffield Dragon sauces, Charles Butler sweets, Birdhouse teas, Roastology coffee, Bullion chocolate, Sheffield honey, Slow Vinegar and of course Henderson’s.
Owner Ian Proctor said: “We started the hamper business as a means of gaining a much wider reach than Knab Farm Shop gives us. We have been sending them to every corner of the UK, we have even had an order sent from New Zealand!
Ian Proctor and Mary bought Knab Farm Shop in August 2021 and say they are passionate about artisan producers and a “support local” ethos.