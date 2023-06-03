A new shop is set to open at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre featuring some of the best local producers, including a luxury chocolate maker.

The Sheffield Local Maker Showcase is due to open soon at The Lanes in a double-fronted unit facing the Oasis dining quarter. Bullion Chocolate has revealed it will be one of three makers based there, and it says it plans to sell not just its chocolate but to have a ‘bake counter’ serving up tasty cacao-inspired treats.

Bullion Chocolate is a ‘bean to bar’ maker based at a factory in Sheffield's trendy Kelham Island, which was launced by former Sheffield Hallam University student Max Scotford when he was just 23 and has proved a big hit with chocoholics. It already runs factory tours, at which people can learn about the chocolate making process before sampling some of its goods, and has a popular café-bar and gift shop at the Cutlery Works foodhall in Neepsend.

Bullion Chocolate will be part of a new Local Maker Showcase shop at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre. Pictured is Bullion's existing café-bar and gift shop at the Cutlery Works foodhall in Neepsend, Sheffield.