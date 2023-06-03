The Sheffield Local Maker Showcase is due to open soon at The Lanes in a double-fronted unit facing the Oasis dining quarter. Bullion Chocolate has revealed it will be one of three makers based there, and it says it plans to sell not just its chocolate but to have a ‘bake counter’ serving up tasty cacao-inspired treats.
Bullion Chocolate is a ‘bean to bar’ maker based at a factory in Sheffield's trendy Kelham Island, which was launced by former Sheffield Hallam University student Max Scotford when he was just 23 and has proved a big hit with chocoholics. It already runs factory tours, at which people can learn about the chocolate making process before sampling some of its goods, and has a popular café-bar and gift shop at the Cutlery Works foodhall in Neepsend.
The new makers shop will be the latest addition to Meadowhall, where Slim Chickens, a southern fried chicken restaurant described as ‘hugely popular’ in the US, opened last month and Clubhouse, a late-night bar with bowling, mini-golf, virtual reality darts and arcade games, launched in February. In April, Jump Inc Sheffield completed a £500,000 refurbishment which included the launch of a neon-style laser battle zone, a footy cage, and an interactive tag arena.
The department store chain Frasers is also preparing to make a multi-million pound move into the former Debenhams at Meadowhall, which has been empty for some time.