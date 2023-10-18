News you can trust since 1887
Kelham Island: We tried a new deli - and it's just what Sheffield's trendiest district needs

The neighbourhood boasts huge numbers of residents, workers and leisure visitors

By David Walsh
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:25 BST
Many people think they know Sheffield’s trendiest district after a walk down Green Lane.

But all too often the famous Grind Cafe is full and others are shut, especially early in the week. That’s where Kelham Deli comes into its own.

And its tasty food, huge range of products - including art and flowers - and opening hours are the perfect fit for a neighbourhood that boasts huge numbers of residents, workers and leisure visitors.

Jess Makin, left, and Natalie Ashton at Kelham Deli.Jess Makin, left, and Natalie Ashton at Kelham Deli.
Jess Makin, left, and Natalie Ashton at Kelham Deli.

But you have to put in a little bit of effort to find it, tucked away in its own courtyard on Acorn Street. Sandwiches and wraps are £4.90 and my delicious hummus and roast vegetables wrap was worth every penny, followed by a cookie and a very good flat white.

Eating inside gives you the chance to clock what's on sale, from deli delicacies and tempting pastries to a tray of raw eggs - as well as beer, spirits, coffee, nuts, pickles and preserves. With few shops in Kelham Island, it will be a lifesaver for residents who need an ingredient or two. The focus on local products such as Bullion chocolate,  Abbeydale Brewery and Jam Artworks, is impressive. 

Natalie Ashton with her flowers in the courtyard at Kelham Deli.Natalie Ashton with her flowers in the courtyard at Kelham Deli.
Natalie Ashton with her flowers in the courtyard at Kelham Deli.

Worker, and in-house florist, Natalie Ashton says her brother Andrew bought the place seven months ago and plans to cover the courtyard and install heaters. They’re also focused on raising its profile, with signs dotted around the district.

But some customers will land on the doorstep. Another block of flats is set to go up over the road, just one of several more planned in this ever popular area. 

Kelham Deli will be just what they need.

