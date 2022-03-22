New 'chocolate and wine pairing nights' launched at Sheffield's popular Kelham Island

The unique event is now available to book at Bullion Chocolate on Harvest Lane.

Visitors can expect a one-to-one experience with the chocolate maker’s in-house expert and you can also learn about the art of wine and chocolate tasting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Scotford, of Bullion.

The company said: “What could be better than enjoying both wine and chocolate together?

“Join us on our unique pairing event where you can sample our new limited release bars, Peru, Ecuador and Madagascar, alongside wine from three family-owned vineyards in Spain, Italy and South Africa.”

"We are doing these pairings monthly, so check out our availability. It is the perfect chance to explore your own palate as we break down tannin, acid, and body in both wine and chocolate.”