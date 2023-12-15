Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A hot chocolate made in Sheffield has been crowned one of the best in the UK by Which?.

Bullion 70% Dark Ecuador Hot Chocolate scored 74 per cent in the consumer magazine's blind taste test. It was one of three 'best buys'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullion Chocolate's hot chocolate has been named one of the UK's 'best buys' in a blind taste-test by Which?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullion Chocolate's bean-to-bar craft chocolate factory is on Harvest Lane, in Kelham Island.

The company, founded in 2016, also has a chocolate shop and cafe bar at the nearby Cutlery Works food hall, on Neepsend Lane.

Max Scotford, of Bullion Chocolate

There you can shop its full range and enjoy one of its signature hot chocolates, an Espresso Martini or a fresh bake. Which? said of Bullion's single-origin dark hot chocolate, priced £12.50 for 250 grams, that its 'rich chocolatey flavour hit the spot for our tasters'.

'Worth splashing out on'

It added: "It's the second most expensive one we tested, but it's worth splashing out on if you're looking for something extra special."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other best buys were Knoops 70% Extra Dark Hot Chocolate Flakes, which scored 75 per cent, and M&S Belgian 70% Dark Hot Chocolate Flakes, with a score of 74 per cent.

The M&S hot chocolate, costing £4.50 for 250g, was also branded 'great value' by Which?.

Which? asked a panel of 74 hot chocolate fans to blind-taste 10 premium hot chocolates. It said it had focused on products with 70% cocoa solids and found some premium picks 'disappointed'.

As well as its dark hot chocolate, Bullion makes a milk hot chocolate with 44% coca solids. Its hot chocolate has previously been named the best small-batch drinking chocolate by BBC Good Food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullion said it had seen a surge in hot chocolate orders since the results of the Which? taste test were published. It added 'coming out on top means the world'.