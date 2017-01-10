£150,000 funding boost to make Sheffield a world culture destination

Sheffield has been awarded £150,000 to attract more culture vultures to the city from across the UK and internationally.

The cash injection will be used to promote and strengthen the city’s renown for art, music and fine beers.

Sheffield Food Festival is among the city's cultural highlights which will be marketed to visitors at home and abroad

Arts Council England awarded Sheffield Culture Consortium the ‘Cultural Destinations’ funding to draw more tourists to the many festivals and other major arts events the city hosts.

As well as advertising Sheffield’s more obvious cultural attractions, the grant will help publicise it as a mecca for modern architecture.

Sarah Maxfield, Arts Council England’s north area director, described the announcement as ‘fantastic news for the north’ and said it would help capitalise on the area’s ‘rich variety of arts and culture’.

The consortium, whose members include Sheffield Council and the University of Sheffield, said the cash would enable it to bring together arts providers from across the city to promote ‘joined-up’ and ‘authentic’ Sheffield experiences.

The cash injection could lure more visitors to events like Sheffield Doc/Fest

Our Favourite Places will expand its website to spread the word about Sheffield’s five ‘cultural strengths’, namely: street art, festivals, modernist architecture, music and beer.

Three major projects will also be commissioned from the Sheffield-based electronic musician Mark Fell; illustrator Phlegm, whose street art has won him international acclaim; and the artist and writer Tim Etchells.

The latest grant follows the first phase of Cultural Destinations funding for Sheffield, which helped spread the word about Sheffield’s cultural attractions through Our Favourite Places.

Kate Dore, who chairs the consortium, said she hoped the new investment would ‘drive more people to come and enjoy our vibrant and exciting city’.

