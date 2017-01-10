South Yorkshire man jailed for 21 years for 'horrendous' child sex abuse

A South Yorkshire man has been jailed for 21 years for child sex offences against two boys.

Shane Simpson, aged, 38, of Edmunds Road, Worsborough Dale, Barnsley, abused his two victims, who were both under 16, over a number of years.

He was convicted of nine offences, including attempted rape and sexual activity with a child, after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Constable Andy Anstey described the abuse the boys suffered as 'absolutely abhorrent'.

He said a police investigation was launched in September 2015 after the abuse was reported to South Yorkshire Police

“Both of the victims suffered absolutely abhorrent abuse at the hands of Simpson and were incredibly brave in coming forward to tell police what had happened to them," he added.

“Simpson originally denied the charges against him and as such was brought to trial as a result of a lengthy and complex investigation and the support of the victims.

“His victims had to endure the trauma of having to recount details in court, before Simpson was convicted by a jury for these truly horrendous crimes.

“I hope this shows that South Yorkshire Police will pursue any offender found to have been committing such vile crimes and I’d urge anyone who has been affected by sexual abuse of any sort to contact us.”

Simpson has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.