Police find 81 cannabis plants growing under 'disco' lights in Barnsley

Police found 81 cannabis plants growing under 'disco' style multi-coloured lights in a Barnsley house.
The plants, which have all been seized by South Yorkshire Police, were at different stages of growth.
Officers found the drug den in a property in Wombwell last week.
An investigation is underway and one suspect is due at court.
