Police find 81 cannabis plants growing under 'disco' lights in Barnsley

Police found 81 cannabis plants growing under 'disco' style multi-coloured lights in a Barnsley house.

Police found 81 cannabis plants growing under 'disco' style multi-coloured lights in a Barnsley house.

Cannabis plants found in Wombwell

The plants, which have all been seized by South Yorkshire Police, were at different stages of growth.

Officers found the drug den in a property in Wombwell last week.

An investigation is underway and one suspect is due at court.

'NHS is under unprecedented pressure' - Sheffield man dies after waiting two hours and 40 minutes for an ambulance

Cannabis plants at various stages of growth were found

Body found during search for missing South Yorkshire man

Driver arrested following crash during police pursuit in Sheffield

Jail for drug dealer found with 100 wraps of heroin and cocaine

WEATHER: Mixed day in store for Sheffield

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE