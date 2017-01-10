On-the-run South Yorkshire prisoner back behind bars

A prisoner who absconded from a South Yorkshire prison is back behind bars after he was found overnight.

Ricky-Lee Langford, aged 30, absconded from HMP Hatfield, an open prison in Doncaster, on Friday, December 30.

He was arrested in Thurcroft overnight, South Yorkshire Police revealed today.

Langford, originally from Maltby, Rotherham, was serving a seven-year sentence for two robberies committed in 2011 when he went on the run.

While he was at large, police chiefs warned members of the public not to approach him.

