Sheffield dad's anger with builders over 'insecure' fencing around hole in road

A Sheffield dad has accused builders of a 'total lack of consideration' after putting up 'insecure' fencing around a large hole in the road.

Phil Turner often walks his daughter Freya, 16, to sessions at 860 Mosborough Sqn Air Training Corps, based in Mossdale Avenue, Mosborough.

Mr Turner called the fencing 'insecure'.

Developer Miller Homes is putting up new houses on the estate nearby, with the construction area fenced off.

But earlier this month Mr Turner was shocked to find a hole six metres deep had been dug right next to the pavement alongside the squadron building - with what he described as insecure safety measures around it.

"There is not enough room to get either a pram or wheel chair down the path and no chance of driving a car up there," he said.

"My biggest concern was the risk to the children, as there was a five or six meter deep hole outside of the building, with a fence which had little to no support.

Miller Homes' development in Mosborough.

"It was even tied to the fence of the squadron with a piece of thin rope, so it was obvious even to Miller Homes that it was not secure."

Mr Turner said the rope across the path was a hazard to those walking along it, and there were no warnings of the works either by post or in the road.

He added: "There was nothing to stop the fence falling into the hole if any of the children had leaned against it as most young people tend to do anyway."

Mr Turner accused Miller Homes of a 'total lack of consideration' for people who lived in the area and used the street, including the 30 or so children who are part of the squadron.

A spokesperson for the developer said: “We have been undertaking essential works in the Mossdale Avenue area to facilitate a sewer connection for the new homes we are building.

"This work is being carried out as part of the planning agreement and in compliance with relevant regulations and guidelines.

“Prior to starting the excavation, we issued various communications to those in proximity to the area to make them aware that the works would be taking place.

"We understand this work has caused some inconvenience, however this particular excavation has now been backfilled and full access is now available. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Today’s top stories:

BREAKING: Pub cordoned off by police in Sheffield

Kind-hearted Sheffield woman helps pedestrian who 'fainted' on tram tracks

Major delays for motorists as collision blocks three lanes of M1 in South Yorkshire

Ex-South Yorkshire Chief Constable speaks out about sacking

Van driven into crowd near London mosque

WEATHER: Sheffield to bask in temperatures hotter than Ibiza, Tenerife and Nice

Woman still in hospital after taking Ecstasy on night out in Sheffield

Man arrested over burglary of 92-year-old Sheffield woman

Sheffield singer and X Factor star Lucy Spraggan marks wedding anniversary with heartfelt message to her wife

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE