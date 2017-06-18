Sheffield singer and X Factor star Lucy Spraggan marks wedding anniversary with heartfelt message to her wife

Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan said she feels "forever lucky" on the first anniversary of her wedding to wife Georgina Gordon.

The talented singer-songwriter tied the knot with her then girlfriend on June 18, 2016 and declared herself the "luckiest person on this planet".

Now, one year on, the Sheffield singer has taken to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her wife; who has fixed her at her "most broken".

She said:" The day I met this woman I went from someone who never really felt like they had a place to feeling like I'm never far away from home, whenever I am.

"She has laughed at my awful jokes, eaten the weird food I've cooked, put up with me leaving socks on the living room floor, but most of all she has fixed me back together when I have been at my most broken.

"And tells me she always will.

"The kindness, graciousness, beauty and respect that flows from her keeps me in awe, keeps me fighting for everything I believe in and keeps me feeling forever lucky.

"Happy 1st year of marriage, darling. Here's to forever more."

Lucy proposed to her then-girlfriend Georgina in April 2015 on a romantic boat trip on the day her single Unsinkable was released.

She then revealed in March that her and Georgina had been officially approved as foster carers, to the delight of her thousands of fans.

However, this good news follows a horrific incident earlier that month when the couple were attacked after Lucy performed at Brighton Concorde 2.

In a picture, posted on Instagram, Lucy is seen holding a clump of her own hair before revealing a number of cuts and bruises on her face in a second post.