WEATHER: Sheffield to bask in temperatures hotter than Ibiza, Tenerife and Nice

Sheffield is set to bask in temperatures hotter than Ibiza, Tenerife and Nice today.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 29C today, as the heatwave continues.

Tonight will be dry, with temperatures not falling below 15C.

It will remain dry tomorrow but there will be more cloud compared to previous days and fewer bright or sunny intervals. Temperatures will reach a high of 21C.

Wednesday will be humid with some heavy, possibly thundery showers developing.

Thursday likely to be largely dry and very warm once again and breezier and much fresher by Friday.