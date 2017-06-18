Kind-hearted Sheffield woman helps pedestrian who 'fainted' on tram tracks

A kind-hearted Sheffield woman has spoken of the moment she pulled over to help a pedestrian who had hurt her hip and head when she fell on to tram tracks.

Emergency services were called out to Donetsk Way in Owlthorpe, following reports that a pedestrian had passed out and injured herself on the tracks at about 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Charlotte Taylor was driving in the area when she saw the injured woman lying injured in the road.

"I saw her in the road so I stopped my car and put hazards on to shield her from traffic," said Charlotte, of Ridgeway.

The 25-year-old added: "I just gave her my coat as a pillow and sat with her /tried to talk to her to keep her mind off things.

"She was trying to cross the road and lost her footing so she fell and hurt her hip and head.

"I don't know if she fainted the lad that stopped before me said he just saw her lose her footing as she tried to cross. she complained of hip pain and she had hit her head."

The injured woman's identity is not known.

Trams were diverted to allow for the emergency services to arrive on the scene, and help treat the injured woman.