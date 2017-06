A woman who fell ill after taking Ecstasy on a night out in Sheffield is still in hospital.

The 20-year-old was one of two women, on separate nights out, who fell ill in the Glossop Road area of the city after taking MDMA in the early hours of Wednesday, June 7.

The other woman, who was 22, died.

A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled substance.

They have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.