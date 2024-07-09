Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tramlines is one of the UK’s longest running, city-based music festivals - and Sheffield’s biggest party.

The party is returning to Hillsborough Park between July 26 and 28, with attendees, locals and organisers all hoping for a drier weekend than last year.

Here is everything we know so far about the 16th instalment of the festival, to answer all your questions.

What has the council said about last year’s damage to Hillsborough Park?

Sheffield City Council said in a statement: “Following the unusually high rainfall during last year’s festival, Tramlines has worked with Sheffield City Council and its approved contractors to carry out all the necessary ground reinstatement works across the park, as well as pathway improvements, all of which has been paid for by Tramlines.

“The council has also undertaken drainage improvements, co-funded by Tramlines, in areas of the park that suffer from standing rainwater.

“There’s lots of information about the event on the Tramlines website, including a dedicated page for local residents. Here you can find details on road closures, parking, safety and much more.”

Councillor Richard Williams, Chair of the Charity Trustee Sub-Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Tramlines is a huge part of Sheffield’s events offer, brings enormous benefits to the city and is enjoyed by tens of thousands of music lovers.

“That being said, Hillsborough Park is incredibly important to the people of Sheffield, which is why we have been working with Tramlines to restore the park to its usual high quality following last year’s event, and to ensure the park is protected as best it can be ahead of the festival this year.”

Are tickets for Tramlines 2024 still available?

There are still tickets available for each day of the festival, and for the whole weekend.

A final batch of Friday day tickets have been released due to huge demand for this day, which are currently priced at £65.

Saturday day tickets are priced at £45, and Sunday day tickets at £55.

Kids day tickets are going for as cheap as £2.

You can still get your tickets here.

What time will the festival open each day?

For all three days, gates open at midday.

Last entries will be at 7:30pm.

Headliners will finish at 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9pm on Sunday.

Will I be able to leave the festival during the day and come back?

No. All ticket holders will not be permitted to re-enter the festival each day once you’re in.

I’ve bought Tramlines tickets but I can’t make it anymore - what do I do?

You can list your tickets with Tramlines’ official resale partner, Tixel.

They recommend not using any other ticketing reseller or social media, as these tickets cannot be verified and may not be valid.

How will residents of Hillsborough be affected by the festival?

Tramlines says it is committed to working with local residents and the council to help better the festival and see how Tramlines can be more involved in local projects.

Who are the headliners?

Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, and Snow Patrol are the main headliners. They will be accompanied by artists including Bombay Bicycle Club, Tom Grennan, The Human League, Example, and Sophie Ellie-Bextor.

The full list of performers, separated by which day they play, is below.

Which days and stages are artists playing?

Friday 26th July

Sarah McNulty's Main Stage

Paolo Nutini

Bombay Bicycle Club

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Miles Kane Coach Party

The View (Special Guests)

Bedroom High Club

T'Other Stage Live

The Charlatans

Soft Play

Dylan John Thomas

Mitch Santiago

Matilda Shakes

T'Other Stage Comedy

Lucy Beaumont

Justin Moorhouse

Andy Askins

Harry Stachini

Andre Vincent Hosted by Phil Ellis

The Leadmill Stage

The Mysterines

Corella

Been Stella

Mary in the Junkyard

Cameron Hayes

Harriet Rose

ABS

The Library Stage

Hannah Rowe

Pippa Crossland

Bethany Grace

Darla Jade

Sam Scherdel

Jemma Johnson

The Open Arms

ABBA Party

Barrioke feat Shaun Williamson

Plucking Different

Office for personal development

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner

Keesha

Lewcid

AJ

Shanti Lorence

NB

HKB

Kiz Official

Harris

JB

Balby

Taku

DJ Dylor

DJ Law

Saturday 27th July

Sarah McNulty's Main Stage

Jamie T

Tom Grennan

The Snuts

Sprints

Nieve Ella

Everly Pregnant Brothers (special guests)

The Leadmill Studio Orchestra

T'Other Stage Live

Holly Humberstone

Annie Mac

Jazzy

Coco

Otis Mensah

T'Other Stage Comedy

Angelos Epithemiou

Olivia Lee

Joe McTernan

Scott Bennett

Nina Gilligan

Joe Mctermam

Hosted by Emmanual Sonubi.

The Leadmill Stage

Peace

English Teacher

Cucamaras

Balancing Act

Minds Idle

City Parking

Jay Dodgson

The Library Stage

Kdot

Franz Von

Astrels

Rumbi Tauro

Mica Sefia

JxK

Lavelle

Chloe Beth Rogers

Harris LIH

Kyla C

Curated by Pattern + Push.

The Open Arms

Club Tropicana

Old Dirty Vrasstards

The In-Here Brtos

Mr B The Gentlemen Rhymer

The Stars Band

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner

DJ Dylor

Law Break

SL Kutta

Teewhywho?

Ra’siah

Maasai

Roy Cropper

ZEDI

BuzzNorthway

Keyz.TenTen

Sunday 28th July

Sarah McNulty's Main Stage

Snow Patrol

The Human League

Example

Flowerovlove

Maximo Park (special guests)

Phillipa Zawe

T'Other Stage Live

Yard Act

The Pigeon Detectives

Atony Szmierek

Newdad

Creeping Jean

T'Other Stage Comedy

Jon Richardson

Andrew Maxwell

Jojo Sutherland

Danny McLoughlin

Jack Gledow

Hosted by Matt Reed.

The Leadmill Stage

Magic Gang

Willie J Healy

86TVs

Folly Group

Lime Garden

Static Lives

The Library Stage

Ed Cosens

The Lilacs

The Backbeat

Beachcomber

Tinxshe

The Chase

Elephant Kind

The Open Arms

2014 The Club Night

Flash Bang Brass

Hip Hop Karaoke

Double Dollys

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner

Dynamic Dance CIC

Miah

Kid Blue

DJ Brea

Geeraii

Nicole Marie

W4nnjiro

Kyla C

Zubz

What is the timetable for artists’ set times?

The set times schedule will be available on the Tramlines App around the end of June.

How do I get there?

Car: Tramlines strongly advises against driving, as they are expecting traffic congestion around Hillsborough Park. You will not be able to park within a mile of the event on surrounding roads, and there is nowhere free to park. You can book a ‘Park and Walk’ car parking ticket here.

On foot: There are two entrances to Tramlines: Penistone Road Entrance (Hillsborough Park, Penistone Rd, Sheffield, S6 2AN, or ///chase.frogs.taped using what3words) and Middlewood Road Entrance (Hillsborough Park, Middlewood Rd, Sheffield, S6 4HA, or ///themes.sleep.cycles using what3words).

Tram: Go to the Hillsborough Park stop, which is on the Yellow and Blue routes, and aim for the Middlewood Road entrance. See Travel South Yorkshire and Supertram for more information.

Train: From Sheffield Station, it will take approximately 15 minutes by taxi, bus or tram to get to Hillsborough Park.

Bike: Use the Penistone Road postcode if you are cycling, as there is a bike rack at this entrance. See Travel South Yorkshire and Stagecoach for more details.

Taxi: There will be a pick-up and drop-off spot operating from Hillsborough Leisure Centre Car Park.

Bus: If travelling by bus, get off at the Hillsborough Park bus stop.

More details on transport are available here.

Is there an age limit at Tramlines?

Anyone over 16 can attend the festival on their own, but should bring valid ID: a passport, driver’s licence (provisional licences are valid), or citizen card are the only accepted forms.

Photocopies will be enough to gain entry, but not to buy alcohol.

Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult.

Are there bag rules or restrictions?

Tramlines advises not to bring a bag if possible.

If you do need to, make sure it is smaller than A4 in size (21 x 29 x 20cm bags are permitted).

Empty refillable water bottles or sealed water bottles (500ml maximum) are permitted, as are suncream bottles (100ml maximum).

Prohibited items: Controlled substances (including psychoactive substances), glass, aerosols, gas canisters, BBQs, weapons, sharp objects, pyrotechnics, flares, fireworks, lasers, laser pens, food, alcohol, golf umbrellas, flags, chairs, camping equipment, animals (except assistance dogs), professional camera equipment, bikes, skateboards, scooters, megaphones, amps, klaxons, air horns.

Tramlines recommend not bringing anything valuable.

Can I pay in cash?

No - all bars, stalls, vendors and rides will only accept card or contactless payments.

I have access requirements - what accessible facilities are there?

There will be lowered bars, accessible toilets, viewing platforms, viewing areas, access reception, accessible entrance, a changing place, and induction loops.

More information on accessibility is available here.

What general facilities are available?

Toilets, food traders, bars, water points, medical and welfare resources, baby changing facility, bike rack, box office, and merch stand.

What else is on, if I’ve not got tickets to the festival?

2024 sees the return of the Fringe at Tramlines.

Taking place across outdoor spaces, pubs, bars and music venues across the city centre and beyond, will be a whole load of free events to suit all music tastes.