Tramlines 2024: Everything we know including council view on Hillsborough Park, line-up, and bag rules

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 07:03 BST
Tramlines is one of the UK’s longest running, city-based music festivals - and Sheffield’s biggest party.

The party is returning to Hillsborough Park between July 26 and 28, with attendees, locals and organisers all hoping for a drier weekend than last year.

Here is everything we know so far about the 16th instalment of the festival, to answer all your questions.

Tramlines in 2023. Photo: Carolina FaruoloTramlines in 2023. Photo: Carolina Faruolo
Tramlines in 2023. Photo: Carolina Faruolo | Carolina Faruolo

What has the council said about last year’s damage to Hillsborough Park?

Sheffield City Council said in a statement: “Following the unusually high rainfall during last year’s festival, Tramlines has worked with Sheffield City Council and its approved contractors to carry out all the necessary ground reinstatement works across the park, as well as pathway improvements, all of which has been paid for by Tramlines.

“The council has also undertaken drainage improvements, co-funded by Tramlines, in areas of the park that suffer from standing rainwater.

“There’s lots of information about the event on the Tramlines website, including a dedicated page for local residents.  Here you can find details on road closures, parking, safety and much more.”

The extent of the rain and mud at last year’s Tramlines Festival. Photo: Charley AtkinsThe extent of the rain and mud at last year’s Tramlines Festival. Photo: Charley Atkins
The extent of the rain and mud at last year’s Tramlines Festival. Photo: Charley Atkins | Charley Atkins

Councillor Richard Williams, Chair of the Charity Trustee Sub-Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Tramlines is a huge part of Sheffield’s events offer, brings enormous benefits to the city and is enjoyed by tens of thousands of music lovers.

“That being said, Hillsborough Park is incredibly important to the people of Sheffield, which is why we have been working with Tramlines to restore the park to its usual high quality following last year’s event, and to ensure the park is protected as best it can be ahead of the festival this year.”

Are tickets for Tramlines 2024 still available?

There are still tickets available for each day of the festival, and for the whole weekend.

Crowds at the 2023 Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park, SheffieldCrowds at the 2023 Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
Crowds at the 2023 Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield | National World

A final batch of Friday day tickets have been released due to huge demand for this day, which are currently priced at £65.

Saturday day tickets are priced at £45, and Sunday day tickets at £55.

Kids day tickets are going for as cheap as £2.

You can still get your tickets here.

What time will the festival open each day?

For all three days, gates open at midday. 

Last entries will be at 7:30pm.

Headliners will finish at 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9pm on Sunday.

The crowds at Tramlines, in Hillsborough Park, 2021The crowds at Tramlines, in Hillsborough Park, 2021
The crowds at Tramlines, in Hillsborough Park, 2021

Will I be able to leave the festival during the day and come back?

No. All ticket holders will not be permitted to re-enter the festival each day once you’re in.

I’ve bought Tramlines tickets but I can’t make it anymore - what do I do?

You can list your tickets with Tramlines’ official resale partner, Tixel

They recommend not using any other ticketing reseller or social media, as these tickets cannot be verified and may not be valid.

How will residents of Hillsborough be affected by the festival?

Tramlines says it is committed to working with local residents and the council to help better the festival and see how Tramlines can be more involved in local projects.

Who are the headliners?

Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, and Snow Patrol are the main headliners. They will be accompanied by artists including Bombay Bicycle Club, Tom Grennan, The Human League, Example, and Sophie Ellie-Bextor.

The full list of performers, separated by which day they play, is below.

Which days and stages are artists playing?

Friday 26th July

Sarah McNulty's Main Stage

  • Paolo Nutini

  • Bombay Bicycle Club

  • Sophie Ellis-Bextor

  • Miles Kane Coach Party

  • The View (Special Guests)

  • Bedroom High Club

Paulo Nutini is one of the headliners at this year's Tramlines Festival 2024.Paulo Nutini is one of the headliners at this year's Tramlines Festival 2024.
Paulo Nutini is one of the headliners at this year's Tramlines Festival 2024. | Submitted

T'Other Stage Live

  • The Charlatans

  • Soft Play

  • Dylan John Thomas

  • Mitch Santiago

  • Matilda Shakes

T'Other Stage Comedy

  • Lucy Beaumont

  • Justin Moorhouse

  • Andy Askins

  • Harry Stachini

  • Andre Vincent

    Hosted by Phil Ellis

Crowds at the 2023 Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park, SheffieldCrowds at the 2023 Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
Crowds at the 2023 Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield | National World

The Leadmill Stage

  • The Mysterines

  • Corella

  • Been Stella

  • Mary in the Junkyard

  • Cameron Hayes

  • Harriet Rose

  • ABS

The Library Stage

  • Hannah Rowe

  • Pippa Crossland

  • Bethany Grace

  • Darla Jade

  • Sam Scherdel

  • Jemma Johnson

Festivalgoers at Tramlines, Sheffield, back in 2021. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Festivalgoers at Tramlines, Sheffield, back in 2021. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Festivalgoers at Tramlines, Sheffield, back in 2021. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Open Arms

  • ABBA Party

  • Barrioke feat Shaun Williamson

  • Plucking Different

  • Office for personal development

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner

  • Keesha

  • Lewcid

  • AJ

  • Shanti Lorence

  • NB

  • HKB

  • Kiz Official

  • Harris

  • JB

  • Balby

  • Taku

  • DJ Dylor

  • DJ Law

Tramlines Festival taken by Joseph OatesTramlines Festival taken by Joseph Oates
Tramlines Festival taken by Joseph Oates

Saturday 27th July

Sarah McNulty's Main Stage

  • Jamie T

  • Tom Grennan

  • The Snuts

  • Sprints

  • Nieve Ella

  • Everly Pregnant Brothers (special guests)

  • The Leadmill Studio Orchestra

T'Other Stage Live

  • Holly Humberstone

  • Annie Mac

  • Jazzy

  • Coco

  • Otis Mensah

T'Other Stage Comedy

  • Angelos Epithemiou

  • Olivia Lee

  • Joe McTernan

  • Scott Bennett

  • Nina Gilligan

  • Joe Mctermam

Hosted by Emmanual Sonubi.

The Leadmill Stage

  • Peace

  • English Teacher

  • Cucamaras

  • Balancing Act

  • Minds Idle

  • City Parking

  • Jay Dodgson

Pictured are festival goers in July 2023. Photo: Dean Atkins.Pictured are festival goers in July 2023. Photo: Dean Atkins.
Pictured are festival goers in July 2023. Photo: Dean Atkins.

The Library Stage

  • Kdot

  • Franz Von

  • Astrels

  • Rumbi Tauro

  • Mica Sefia

  • JxK

  • Lavelle

  • Chloe Beth Rogers

  • Harris LIH

  • Kyla C

Curated by Pattern + Push.

The Open Arms

  • Club Tropicana

  • Old Dirty Vrasstards

  • The In-Here Brtos

  • Mr B The Gentlemen Rhymer

  • The Stars Band

Crowds enjoying the Tramlines musical festival in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield. Picture: LDRSCrowds enjoying the Tramlines musical festival in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield. Picture: LDRS
Crowds enjoying the Tramlines musical festival in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield. Picture: LDRS

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner

  • DJ Dylor

  • Law Break

  • SL Kutta

  • Teewhywho?

  • Ra’siah

  • Maasai

  • Roy Cropper

  • ZEDI

  • BuzzNorthway

  • Keyz.TenTen

Sunday 28th July

Sarah McNulty's Main Stage

  • Snow Patrol

  • The Human League

  • Example

  • Flowerovlove

  • Maximo Park (special guests)

  • Phillipa Zawe

T'Other Stage Live

  • Yard Act

  • The Pigeon Detectives

  • Atony Szmierek

  • Newdad

  • Creeping Jean

Festivalgoers make the most of things at Tramlines 2023. Picture: Charley Atkins, submittedFestivalgoers make the most of things at Tramlines 2023. Picture: Charley Atkins, submitted
Festivalgoers make the most of things at Tramlines 2023. Picture: Charley Atkins, submitted

T'Other Stage Comedy

  • Jon Richardson

  • Andrew Maxwell

  • Jojo Sutherland

  • Danny McLoughlin

  • Jack Gledow

Hosted by Matt Reed.

The Leadmill Stage

  • Magic Gang
  • Willie J Healy

  • 86TVs

  • Folly Group

  • Lime Garden

  • Static Lives

The Library Stage

  • Ed Cosens

  • The Lilacs

  • The Backbeat

  • Beachcomber

  • Tinxshe

  • The Chase

  • Elephant Kind

Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds.Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds.
Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds.

The Open Arms

  • 2014 The Club Night

  • Flash Bang Brass

  • Hip Hop Karaoke

  • Double Dollys

Slambarz presents Speakers Corner

  • Dynamic Dance CIC

  • Miah

  • Kid Blue

  • DJ Brea

  • Geeraii

  • Nicole Marie

  • W4nnjiro

  • Kyla C

  • Zubz

What is the timetable for artists’ set times?

The set times schedule will be available on the Tramlines App around the end of June.

How do I get there?

Car: Tramlines strongly advises against driving, as they are expecting traffic congestion around Hillsborough Park. You will not be able to park within a mile of the event on surrounding roads, and there is nowhere free to park. You can book a ‘Park and Walk’ car parking ticket here.

On foot: There are two entrances to Tramlines: Penistone Road Entrance (Hillsborough Park, Penistone Rd, Sheffield, S6 2AN, or ///chase.frogs.taped using what3words) and Middlewood Road Entrance (Hillsborough Park, Middlewood Rd, Sheffield, S6 4HA, or ///themes.sleep.cycles using what3words).

Tram: Go to the Hillsborough Park stop, which is on the Yellow and Blue routes, and aim for the Middlewood Road entrance. See Travel South Yorkshire and Supertram for more information.

Train: From Sheffield Station, it will take approximately 15 minutes by taxi, bus or tram to get to Hillsborough Park.

Bike: Use the Penistone Road postcode if you are cycling, as there is a bike rack at this entrance. See Travel South Yorkshire and Stagecoach for more details.

Taxi: There will be a pick-up and drop-off spot operating from Hillsborough Leisure Centre Car Park.

Bus: If travelling by bus, get off at the Hillsborough Park bus stop.

More details on transport are available here.

Is there an age limit at Tramlines?

Anyone over 16 can attend the festival on their own, but should bring valid ID: a passport, driver’s licence (provisional licences are valid), or citizen card are the only accepted forms.

Photocopies will be enough to gain entry, but not to buy alcohol.

Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult.

Are there bag rules or restrictions?

Tramlines advises not to bring a bag if possible.

If you do need to, make sure it is smaller than A4 in size (21 x 29 x 20cm bags are permitted).

Empty refillable water bottles or sealed water bottles (500ml maximum) are permitted, as are suncream bottles (100ml maximum).

Tramlines has raised over £200,000 for local causes in Sheffield since 2018, the festivals affiliated charity has revealed. (Photo courtesy of Tramlines)Tramlines has raised over £200,000 for local causes in Sheffield since 2018, the festivals affiliated charity has revealed. (Photo courtesy of Tramlines)
Tramlines has raised over £200,000 for local causes in Sheffield since 2018, the festivals affiliated charity has revealed. (Photo courtesy of Tramlines) | Tramlines

Prohibited items: Controlled substances (including psychoactive substances), glass, aerosols, gas canisters, BBQs, weapons, sharp objects, pyrotechnics, flares, fireworks, lasers, laser pens, food, alcohol, golf umbrellas, flags, chairs, camping equipment, animals (except assistance dogs), professional camera equipment, bikes, skateboards, scooters, megaphones, amps, klaxons, air horns.

Tramlines recommend not bringing anything valuable.

Can I pay in cash?

No - all bars, stalls, vendors and rides will only accept card or contactless payments.

Sheffield's partygoers at Tramlines Festival 2023.Sheffield's partygoers at Tramlines Festival 2023.
Sheffield's partygoers at Tramlines Festival 2023.

I have access requirements - what accessible facilities are there?

There will be lowered bars, accessible toilets, viewing platforms, viewing areas, access reception, accessible entrance, a changing place, and induction loops.

More information on accessibility is available here.

What general facilities are available?

Toilets, food traders, bars, water points, medical and welfare resources, baby changing facility, bike rack, box office, and merch stand.

What else is on, if I’ve not got tickets to the festival?

2024 sees the return of the Fringe at Tramlines.

Taking place across outdoor spaces, pubs, bars and music venues across the city centre and beyond, will be a whole load of free events to suit all music tastes.

The Fringe at Tramlines will take place alongside the main festival, between the July 26 and 28.

