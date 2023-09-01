The notices say another Tramlines festival this autumn will make 'more money at the expense of residents'

Spoof posters have appeared in Hillsborough stating Tramlines is set to return this autumn to ‘make more money at the expense of residents’ and dismissing damage to the park as ‘a few, small teething issues’.

Notices, using the music festival’s font and colours, have appeared in the district warning it will be back ‘bigger than ever’ from October 20-22 this year.

It also informs residents ‘don’t worry, we’ll keep you safe and still not let people re-enter the arena!’

The posters have added fuel to the debate over whether Tramlines should move to another site after the popular park was turned into a mud bath by 30,000 revellers over three days of torrential rain in July. Large parts were fenced off for reseeding and repair work over the summer holidays and into autumn.

Meanwhile, a ban on people leaving the site during the event still rankles with some local businesses.

The notice, which claims the line-up for the autumn edition will be 'announced soon', states: "If our summer Tramlines wasn't enough for you, we are back this autumn bigger than ever! Working in partnership with Sheffield City Council, we have decided that we'd love to make more money at the expense of local residents and businesses! (don't worry we'll keep you safe and still not let people re-enter the arena!).

"We know there has been a few small teething issues regarding this year's clean up. But don't worry we will get the park up and running for 2024 just in time for next year's summer Tramlines."

Tramlines bosses did not comment.

Photo by David Hector shows the extent of the ‘mudbath’ at Hillsborough Park after Tramlines in July.

The festival’s website states Super Early Bird, Early Bird and Tier 1 tickets have sold out, and Tier 2 tickets on sale from £120 plus booking fee.

In an August 30 update, it said the main phase of ground reinstatement work was complete ‘in all areas of the park’ including the removal of debris, removal of top layer, laying of the top-dressing (a mixture of topsoil and sand), re-seeding and fertilising.

It adds: "The next key piece of work will be to re-fertilise the repaired areas, which can be done once the initial new growth of grass is established. We expect this to happen during September however, as with all work, this is weather dependent. We will monitor the growth closely to ensure this is done at the correct time.