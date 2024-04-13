Tramlines: Grant applications now open for Hillsborough traders and local projects for 2024 festival

Little Hillsborough and The Tramlines Trust are returning for 2024, with funding available for a wide range of projects.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 13th Apr 2024, 10:58 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 11:08 BST
Tramlines Festival has announced that organisations supporting the local community, environment or arts can now apply for grants through The Tramlines Trust.

The trust has raised £213,000 since the festival moved to Hillsborough Park in 2018, with beneficiaries including Weston Park Cancer Care, Cavendish Cancer Care, The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation and Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

In 2023, £27,800 was allocated across 27 local organisations, including Hillsborough Christmas Lights which received £5,000.

The Tramlines Trust and Little Hillsborough initiatives are returning to Tramlines Festival 2024.The Tramlines Trust and Little Hillsborough initiatives are returning to Tramlines Festival 2024.
Hillsborough Hornets Disability FC also received grant funding for a larger pitch for their growing team. 

The Little Hillsborough initiative will return this summer too, which sees Tramlines giving subsidised pitches to Hillsborough-based businesses and covering all their operational costs.

Businesses in the pilot included stalls run by Sheffield artist Luke Horton and Michael LeCount, an internationally recognised Lego fanatic who runs the Bricks and Bits shop on Dixon Road. 

The Tramlines Trust and Little Hillsborough initiatives are returning to Tramlines Festival 2024. Picture: LDRSThe Tramlines Trust and Little Hillsborough initiatives are returning to Tramlines Festival 2024. Picture: LDRS
Annie Jude, who sold her homemade items at last year’s festival, thanked Tramlines for ‘offering us a free space inside Little Hillsborough’ and for sharing her business on socials and on screens during the festival.

Interested businesses for Little Hillsborough must submit their applications via the Tramlines website by 26th April, with outcomes announced by 17th May.

Grassroots organisations hoping for Tramlines Trust grants in 2024 can apply now via the Tramlines website

