An influential travel industry website has urged Londoners to visit Sheffield due to its ‘exceptional quality of life, world-class food scene and abundant green spaces’.

It adds: “Sheffield stands out as an unexpected but compelling destination that more Londoners should consider.”

Cambridge Street Collective in Sheffield has been a huge boost to Sheffield's foodie reputation. | David Walsh

It goes on to state the city is within easy reach of London for weekend breaks or short trips.

The article is titled ‘UK’s Hidden Gem Sheffield Reinvents Itself as a Dynamic City Combining Rich History Vibrant Culture and Natural Beauty’.

TTW claims to be the premier digital business to business media platform in the travel and tourism industry, reaching more than 10 million readers globally.

In 2023, Sheffield was named the second-best city break destination in Europe by Time Out, placing it just behind Marseille.

Last year, Sheffield earned the title of ‘UK Foodie Capital’ from Accor based on factors including food festivals, markets and Google reviews.

TTW concludes: “In a world where city breaks often focus on the usual hotspots, Sheffield shines as a reminder that sometimes the best experiences are found off the beaten path.

“For Londoners yearning for a fresh perspective, a taste of authentic culture, or a peaceful retreat amidst nature, Sheffield is an ideal choice that combines all these elements into one compelling package.”