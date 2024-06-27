Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calls to excavate Sheffield castle before it is covered by a park have met with a proposal to completely rebuild it.

Historian Tim Wells claims “very little” of the true area of the once mighty fortress is being excavated and significant features - including possibly dungeons - could be lost forever.

Sheffield City Council is paying archaeologists to excavate parts of the site before creating a new park. Some finds will be put on display but the authority admits some will have to be “re-buried.”

“Why not rebuild the castle akin to Carcassonne (the concept not the style!) or any of the European cities and edifices that were rebuilt after the destruction of WW2?' | University of Sheffield

Commenting on the story on The Star’s website, ‘Pete J’ wanted to go further than than excavations - and see the castle rebuilt.

He said: “Sheffield has lost so much of its historic fabric over the years, with the council being complicit in the razing of so much architecture for newer buildings of very little merit.

“Why not rebuild the castle akin to Carcassonne (the concept not the style!) or any of the European cities and edifices that were rebuilt after the destruction of WW2?

“Sheffield needs money and one sure fire way to get that is tourism. To any would-be traveller anywhere on the planet, Sheffield would not make any top 1,000 list. Give people a reason to come here. A nondescript park, sandwiched between dereliction and crack dens is not going to do that. Another lost opportunity to put Sheffield back on the map.”

‘Tree F’ also commented, saying he was in 100 per cent agreement with Mr Wells.

He wrote: “Anywhere else in the country, such an historic site would either be preserved, or where not possible, a total archaeological investigation would be going on. If it delays the development, well tough. Once it is gone, or permanently buried under concrete, then it is game over. The castle ruins are far more important, to be frank.

“Rather than build a park type attraction, how about having a historical designation for generations to know and love. Add a small space for play and picnics and you have a great educational tool and a good afternoon out attraction too.”

Archaeologist Ashley Tuck working on the excavation of Sheffield Castle. Picture (C) Wessex Archaeology

The council says by 2026, archaeologists’ discoveries will be put on display, with the gatehouse, which is now emerging after centuries of being buried, forming the centrepiece of a new park.

Excavations have also uncovered the remains of walls 1.5 metres thick, a stone-built pier for the castle drawbridge and a 40ft well down to the River Sheaf.