Sheffield tourism: 'Inspiring' city rebrand 'to boost trade, tourism and talent'
The city council is aiming to shout about how Sheffield pioneered the rules of football and today excels in craft brewing, modern manufacturing, health technology and sustainable aviation.
Rock climbing and green space are also seen as vital. The city is close to many crags and has a burgeoning outdoor industry. Finally, officials want to talk up Sheffield’s importance in the evolution of electronic music, with labels, artists and fiestivals “having a major impact nationally and internationally.”
The new branding is set to be launched in the coming weeks.
It comes after the city council last year hired London firm Manasian&Co on a £140,000 contract to develop a 'Sheffield brand and promotion campaign'.
The authority says the Marketing Sheffield team, part of Sheffield City Council, have been working on the city brand over the past 12 to 18 months, alongside partners, businesses and organisations across the city.
Councillor Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills committee at Sheffield City Council, said research showed place branding and an improved perception of a place could lead to “a significant rise in tourism and economic value.”
He added: “The work to develop our city’s visual identity is nothing short of inspiring. I am confident this will have a positive impact on our city, local businesses and residents by helping us attract more visitors and talent and set Sheffield apart from the rest.”