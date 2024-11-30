The UK's 17 'best' cities and where Sheffield ranks in Europe's top 100

Glasgow and Birmingham are the only other UK cities to feature in the new global top 100 drawn up by Resonance Consultancy.
But 17, including Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool, make the grade in the same firm’s list of Europe’s 100 Best Cities.
Both the worldwide and European rankings are based on a variety of factors, from education and culture to industry and disposable household income.
Below are all the UK cities featuring in the list of Europe’s 100 Best Cities, as chosen by Resonance Consultancy, which describes itself as a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development.
This is not the only list of the world’s best cities, with the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024 comparing cities based on economics, ‘human capital’, quality of life, environment and governance, and coming up with very different results.
