The UK's 17 'best' cities and where Sheffield ranks in Europe's top 100

Glasgow and Birmingham are the only other UK cities to feature in the new global top 100 drawn up by Resonance Consultancy.

But 17, including Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool, make the grade in the same firm’s list of Europe’s 100 Best Cities.

Both the worldwide and European rankings are based on a variety of factors, from education and culture to industry and disposable household income.

Below are all the UK cities featuring in the list of Europe’s 100 Best Cities, as chosen by Resonance Consultancy, which describes itself as a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development.

This is not the only list of the world’s best cities, with the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024 comparing cities based on economics, ‘human capital’, quality of life, environment and governance, and coming up with very different results.

1 . London London is number 1 in the Europe's 100 Best Cities guide produced by Resonance Consultancy. It also tops the list of the world's best cities, where the capital's nightlife, museums, airport connectivity and 'resilient spirit' are highlighted as being among its biggest assets.

2 . Oxford Oxford takes 25th spot in the list of Europe's 100 Best Cities, by Resonance Consultancy. That's the second highest placing for any UK city. It's described as Europe's top university town, which ranks number one for both green space and electric vehicle charging stations.

3 . Manchester Manchester is 27th in the list of Europe's 100 Best Cities, by Resonance Consultancy, which is the third highest ranking for any UK city. It scores particularly highly for green spaces and culture.

4 . Edinburgh Edinburgh placed 29th in Resonance Consultancy's list of Europe's 100 Best Cities, making it the fourth highest ranked UK city. The guide rated the Scottish capital in the top five for both educational attainment and GDP per capita.