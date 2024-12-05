Sheffield City Council has announced four “economic missions” as part of a 10-year Growth Plan which will be presented to councillors next week.

The report, authored by council executive director Kate Martin, said “the city has been without a plan for the economy for more than a decade” and added the city “cannot fulfil its potential without a clear plan for growth”.

Sheffield City Council’s strategy and resources committee will be presented the report when they next meet on Wednesday, December 11.

It includes “four key economic missions” the city will work to deliver over the next decade.

Sheffield City Council have released a report - to be presented to councillors next week - outlining the "four key economic missions" which the authority will deliver over the next 10 years. | Sheffield City Council

The first mission - creating a ‘global, green and growing’ economy - includes the assertion the authority will “grow the economy” and “improve living standards” by “scaling-up our business base” and “generating more and better jobs for residents”.

Mission two is to develop Sheffield neighbourhoods with a “good choice of homes” and “ensure people are able to play an active role in their community and local economy”.

The council highlighted there is capacity to build 36,000 new homes by 2039.

The council strategy and resources committee will see the report next week.

The third mission - growing the city’s international reputation - involves attracting more visitors and tourism to Sheffield, boosting the cultural and creative sector and “harnessing our rich heritage”.

Finally, mission four revolves around transport and producing climate-friendly infrastructure. The report says: “We will deliver the reliable and low carbon infrastructure network that the city needs by securing large-scale and long-term investment.”

It adds the plan will connect communities “with accessible, affordable, safe and reliable public transport and active travel networks”.

Council leader Tom Hunt said the authority want to increase living standards across the city.

In a statement council leader Tom Hunt, chair of the strategy and resources committee, said: “Strong and sustained economic growth is so important for Sheffield’s future. This is key for us to secure higher living standards and better opportunities for the people of Sheffield.

“Our Growth Plan will put our city and the people of Sheffield centre stage, showcasing Sheffield nationally and globally as a city with a clear and ambitious vision for our future.

“We need economic growth to improve the lives of everyone living, working and doing business in Sheffield. We want to increase living standards over the long term for all and reduce inequality. Our Growth Plan will help us to achieve that.”

Coun Hunt and the committee will decide on the future of the plan next week. Council officers have recommended members “consider and approve” the adoption of the plan, which will run from 2025-2035.

As per the recommendations, it is expected the economic development and skills committee and transport, regeneration and climate policy committee will also be asked to consider the plan.