SWFC charity match: Hillsborough legends play ADadForever United tonight in memory of Killamarsh children
‘ADadForever’ United will take on a Wednesday Legends XI, with the return of fan favourites such as Fernando Forestieri, Ross Wallace, Daniel Pudil and many more.
The event has been organised by lifelong Wednesday suporter Jason Bennett, who tragically lost his two children, John and Lacey, in 2021.
They were tragically murdered with their mum and a friend in Killamarsh.
Since then, Jason has vowed to support the charity his children were fundraising for on the day they died.
Ahead of a similar charity game in 2024, Jason said: “The last time I saw Lacey and John was on a video call. Their enthusiasm and passion for helping others shone brightly through the screen.
“They excitedly shared their experience of meeting a lady fundraising for the Youth Cancer Trust. They had taken it upon themselves to contribute, selling sweets and raising an impressive £4.56.
“In their memory, and as a promise to continue what they started, I've made it my mission to raise funds for the Youth Cancer Trust.”
After hosting matches at the SWFC Community Facility in 2023 and 2024, this year’s game will take place at Hillsborough for the first time, aiming to raise more funds than ever before.
Turnstiles open at 5.30pm, South Stand only, with a minimum £2 charity donation required upon entry. The game kicks off at 7.00pm.
Included in the Wednesday Legends XI are Fernando Forestieri, Ross Wallace, Daniel Pudil, Lee Bullen, Graham Coughlan, Giles Coke, Tommy Spurr, John Pearson, Chris Sedgwick, Jon-Paul McGovern and Andy Holdsworth.
Iconic Owls Mel Sterland and Imre Varadi will take to the dugouts, managing the sides at Hillsborough.
The Wednesday Tap is open from 5.00pm, closing at 6.30pm ahead of kick-off, and will reopen at 7.30pm.
