Aldi Hillsborough: Pictures show new Sheffield supermarket on Penistone Road taking shape ahead of opening
Pictures taken at the site on Penistone Road North, opposite Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium, show how the main building now largely appears to be in place, although there is still scaffolding next to it.
The brick wall separating the car park from the pavement and the road also now looks to have been completed.
Workmen this week have appeared to be putting lighting in place in the car park, with what appear to be street lights being dropped into place.
The store’s signs are also in place, describing its opening hours as 8am until 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 6pm on Sundays.
Planning permission for the new shop, which is on what was a vacant plot at the junction with Herries Road and Herries Road South, which has for many years been used to provide match day parking for Owls fans, was granted in July last year.
The company says the store is expected to open in or around autumn 2025.
It said last year: “The new store is expected to open in Q3 2025 and we are excited to bring our high-quality, affordable products to the local community.”
“We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store soon."
Aldi has previously said that the new Hillsborough store will create 40 new jobs.
It will have 1,899 square metres of floorspace, and there will also be parking.
Two drive-through restaurants, a drive-through coffee shop and more are planned for the rest of the five-hectare site.
Aldi is already Britain’s fourth largest supermarket chain, with more than 1,020 stores,
