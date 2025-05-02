Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a hint of the Beverley Knights around Sheffield Wednesday this season.

That’s not to suggest the Owls are a a 52-year-old singer, songwriter, actress and radio personality.

But having pulled on the puncher’s chance of sustaining their play-off flirtation sometime in midwinter, the reality of a more relaxed final day outing at Vicarage Road this weekend is one foreign to the Owls. Looking back in the years to come, wondering on the whys and wherefores of hierarchy power struggles, underwhelming Januarys and home form failures, there’ll always be a sense of ‘Shoulda Woulda Coulda’ to their 2024/25 campaign.

And so too Watford. In Danny Röhl and Tom Cleverley the two clubs have rated young managers who have seen their play-off credentials dwindle in the second half of a long and testing season. Both will take huge positives out of the campaign - Cleverley’s bucking of the sack-happy Hornet culture for one - and will take learnings from their first full seasons in their respective hot seats.

THUMBS UP: For Leeds United from Watford boss Tom Cleverley, above. | Getty Images

A 2-0 win on a cold Swansea evening in February saw Wednesday scale to a position just two points shy of the play-off places, an underdog placing of huge achievement. It was also the evening on which it was confirmed Di’Shon Bernard would miss the rest of the campaign with injury. From there, the Owls lost three on the spin - all to promotion contenders - but the push began to just run away from them.

A league table taken from New Years Day onwards reads with a wince. Wednesday’s 24 points from 21 games puts them two points ahead of the fictitious drop zone. Watford, who entered 2025 in the play-off places, are rock bottom with 19 points from their 22 games. The pair might want to revisit their resolutions.

“I think we can clearly identify where and why we ran out of steam,” Cleverley told media down south this week. “We have an incredibly young squad, and the average age is boosted up by one or two individuals but apart from that we are largely under 25 – and the majority are under 21 at the minute.

“I feel we have identified where we need to improve, and we set a culture and environment where winning becomes the norm and high standards are expected and demanded every day. That is difficult to sustain because it’s intense, and at Christmas I said openly that the period then finds teams out, and I think one or two of our young lads didn’t really understand what I meant.

“At Christmas time the fixture list is really congested, and then there’s that period up to the March internationals where you don’t get a break. It is gruelling, and those two are the mentally tough periods of the Championship season. If they didn’t know what I meant, it certainly found us out and they do now.”

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

Though not quite in as much depth, they’re themes Röhl has just about touched upon when giving his view on where Wednesday eventually fell off this season - among others. Should they grab a win in Hertfordshire and if Swansea lose with a goal difference swing, the Owls could just about finish in the top half of the league for only the fourth time since relegation from the Premier League 25 years ago.

“This is the biggest challenge in the Championship,” Röhl said. “When you play nearly every three days it goes quick and you have to make a lot of decisions in a short term. But all in all I like to make decisions. It is the reason I chose to make my own career as a manager, so I could make my own decisions. Some things you can influence, some things you cannot influence, but you can always work hard.

“There is one more game and then the season is over. I take of course a lot of positive things from the season, but also things that we should improve, that we have to develop and in the future maybe I make different decisions.

“It’s a long, long season and I think it is important you have to manage your energy level in yourself. I have to give my players and my staff all the energy and you need this in a long, long season. It is not just one month, it is a long, long time. It is maybe a picture of the season, maybe even if you go a time without winning, in a long Championship season it means not so much because when you come back and take points in a row you can make step forwards.

“This is important to understand. I will take things in the pre-season that I will adjust and there are some topics for myself. I made notes through the season on what we must improve, what was good and not good. This is a key and after a few weeks I will make a reflection and go again.”

Both bosses in reflective mood, both teams with little to play for. A lesser-known Beverley Knight single is called No Man’s Land. An achievement it surely is, that’s where Sheffield Wednesday will finish their season. Stress-free? If it wasn’t for the summer ahead, perhaps.

