The age-old question of whether Sheffield Wednesday would be better served employing a public-facing sporting director to oversee football matters at the club has reared again ahead of an uncertain summer.

The Owls are one of only a handful of Championship clubs not to have an overheard figure employed in a sporting director or head of football role, with critics suggesting it places too much power in the hands of managers and coaching staff in a division where the average managerial stay tops out at around 10 months.

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri brought in an advisory team including the likes of former West Ham and Newcastle United boss Glenn Roeder in the early days of his ownership, but has since moved away from that stance, preferring to utilise ‘advisors’ to assist on club decisions. Amadeu Paixao is the only publicly-known advisor and is said to work for Chansiri in a personal capacity.

Big decisions must be made over player retention and recruitment in the coming weeks and with much of that responsibility having been placed in the hands of manager Danny Röhl, speculation over his future has contributed to a feeling of uncertainty. A raft of senior players are believed to be in the dark over their futures - an EFL deadline to inform them of contract decisions is set for May 17 - while Röhl has described a lack of movement in terms of the lining-up of incoming deals.

This week one of Röhl’s Championship colleagues, Plymouth Argyle’s Miron Muslić, spoke passionately at the lack of structure at his club and decried the lack of a sporting director figure. The Wednesday boss was more measured in his response to the question of whether Wednesday would benefit from such an appointment, but did make a point of the saying how routine it was to have that structure in place.

“I think it is a philosophy for the club (to not have a sporting director),” he told The Star. “There are advantages and disadvantages. One one hand you can say that without a sporting director the manager has a lot of power, they can decide a lot of things. It can be helpful on another side that if the manager doesn’t work so well, it is good to have a guy who is a step back from the daily business. He can observe the process in the club.

“But this is the philosophy of the club from the owner, the chairman. In my past all the clubs had sporting director or ‘head of’, Southampton was a little bit different. But it is not my job to decide what is best for the club.”

The possibility of Röhl’s departure in the coming weeks leaves open the possibility of summer upheaval at S6. A list of modern Wednesday managers has seen a range of different approaches, profiles and playing styles, though Chansiri spoke about a desire to follow a certain path after the German coach followed Xisco Munoz into the role 18 months ago.

Advocates of the sporting director model believe a joined-up approach to the identification of managers offer a clearer route in terms of the profile of transfer targets over several windows. Röhl believes that whatever happens, Wednesday would be best served integrating a long-term plan with regard to playing style and club philosophy.

“It is about how you want to play, to have a direction for a little bit longer,” he said. “This is important for recruitment, for education, for teaching the players. It is important to change the age of the squad, I said this a few times and we started with this, it is important as well.

“You see it is a long, long way to go back to the Premier League. This season it may not look so far sometimes but it is a tough, tough way. You will see next year, you will have some clubs that are fighting for relegation that they come again. It is up and down sometimes but it is about good work, hard work, good decisions, having the right people around to make the right decisions. You have to make the process and continue the process.”

