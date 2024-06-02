Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Let's come together to honour these precious lives and turn a tragic moment into a beacon of hope.”

The father of two children who were murdered shortly after selling sweets for charity has organised a charity match to continue raising money in their memory.

Siblings John Bennett, 13, and 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, were murdered at their home in Killamarsh in September 2021.

Their pregnant mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were also murdered.

Jason Bennett with his two children - Lacey and John Paul. They were killed in a horror attack in their home in Killamarsh.

Dad Jason Bennett will be hosting a charity football match in Sheffield next week, on Saturday, June 8, to keep their memories alive, and to support Youth Cancer Trust - the charity his children had been raising money for on the day they died.

Jason, aged 43, said: “The last time I saw Lacey and John was on a video call. Their enthusiasm and passion for helping others shone brightly through the screen.

“They excitedly shared their experience of meeting a lady fundraising for the Youth Cancer Trust. They had taken it upon themselves to contribute, selling sweets and raising an impressive £4.56.

“In their memory, and as a promise to continue what they started, I've made it my mission to raise funds for the Youth Cancer Trust.”

The match will take place at 2pm on Saturday, between his own team, #ADadForever Utd and Legends FC, at SWFC Community Facility, Clay Wheels Lane, Middlewood.

A JustGiving page set up for the event has raised over £5,700 at the time of writing, with a target for £7,000. More than 110 people have donated to the cause.

Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris who along with Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, pictured on the right, were murdered by Damien Bendall.

Jason added: “This day is not just about a football game; it's about continuing the incredible journey they started, making sure their spirits live on in a way that would make them proud.

“The loss was unimaginable… Let's come together to honour these precious lives and turn a tragic moment into a beacon of hope. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us continue Lacey and John's legacy of kindness and generosity.

“Together, let's do something beautiful that reflects the spirit of love and giving that defined their lives.”

Damien Bendall pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to a whole-life prison term in December 2022.