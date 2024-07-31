Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The best value tickets for Tramlines Festival 2025 you can lay your hands on will be going on sale in less than 48 hours.

Following a sun drenched 2024 edition of Tramlines Festival, super early bird tickets for the 2025 edition will go on sale this Friday, August 2, at 12pm.

Priced at £89.50 + booking fee, these are the best value tickets revellers can lay their hands on for Tramlines 2025 when it returns to Hillsborough Park from July 25 to 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival organisers have said there will be an “extremely limited” number of super early bird tickets available, which have sold out “within minutes” in previous years.

The Snuts pulled in a huge crowd as they performed on the main stage at Tramlines 2024. | Tramlines 2024, Matt Higgs

To be in with the best chance of securing one, the advice is to sign up for priority access at www.tramlines.org.uk before August 2.

Tramlines Festival operations director, Timm Cleasby said: “There was such a fantastic atmosphere all weekend with so many standout performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to send a huge thanks to everyone who came and partied with us this weekend, to Sheffield City Council, and to the residents of Hillsborough Park for having us. Tramlines wouldn’t be possible without the help and hard work of the hundreds of staff and volunteers, so a massive thank you to every one of them.

“Work has already begun on 2025 and we can’t wait to welcome everybody back to Sheffield’s Biggest Party.”

It was heaving on Saturday | Charley Atkins

Over the weekend, from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, July 28, Hillsborough Park saw some 40,000 people enter the venue each day. This year’s 16th event saw a huge line-up of entertainment and music artists take to five stages, including headline acts from Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol.

This year saw the introduction of TLC, a group of guardians who roam the site, checking in on the wellbeing of others, and the introduction of Peequal women’s urinals for ‘pee-equality’ at festivals.