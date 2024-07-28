Tramlines 2024: 18 of the best candid photos of fans singing and dancing at Sheffield festival

By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 28th Jul 2024, 10:06 BST

Tramlines has got thousands of music fans showing off their dancing and singing skills.

This year’s Tramlines Festival has been nothing short of fun. With plenty of sunshine and a brilliant line-up, we have got lots of candid photos of fans having a great weekend.

So far we have seen headliners Poalo Nutini and Jamie T entertain thousands at Hillsborough Park. They have also been joined by the likes of The Snuts, Everly Pregnant Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club, Annie Mac and many, many more.

Below we have listed just some of the ‘best’ photos of festival-goers living in the moment on either the Friday or Saturday of Tramlines Festival 2024.

Fans danced as the Everley Pregnant Brothers played their yearly gig at Hillsborough Park

1. Tramlines Festival 2024

Fans danced as the Everley Pregnant Brothers played their yearly gig at Hillsborough Park | Dean Atkins

Young fans enjoyed Sheffield's own the Everley Pregnant Brothers at Tramlines

2. Tramlines Festival 2024

Young fans enjoyed Sheffield's own the Everley Pregnant Brothers at Tramlines | Dean Atkins

One of The Snuts' youngest fans enjoying their mainstage set

3. Tramlines Festival 2024

One of The Snuts' youngest fans enjoying their mainstage set | Dean Atkins

The whole crowd was smiling as Jamie T headlined on Saturday

4. Tramlines Festival 2024

The whole crowd was smiling as Jamie T headlined on Saturday | Charley Atkins

