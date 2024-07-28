This year’s Tramlines Festival has been nothing short of fun. With plenty of sunshine and a brilliant line-up, we have got lots of candid photos of fans having a great weekend.
So far we have seen headliners Poalo Nutini and Jamie T entertain thousands at Hillsborough Park. They have also been joined by the likes of The Snuts, Everly Pregnant Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club, Annie Mac and many, many more.
Below we have listed just some of the ‘best’ photos of festival-goers living in the moment on either the Friday or Saturday of Tramlines Festival 2024.
